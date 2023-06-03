2022/23 was a fairly mediocre campaign for Bristol City and Nigel Pearson, finishing in 14th in the Championship.

Despite an uptick in performances and some strong results towards the end of the season, which threatened a top half finish, the Robins ended in mid-table.

City have finished in the top half of the second tier just three times since their return to the Championship in 2015/16 and will no doubt be keen to start adding to that in the very near future.

They are set for a busy summer, with a number of player departures already. The club confirmed last week that: "Nathan Baker, Jay Dasilva, Taylor Moore, and James Morton have been released at the end of their contracts."

2023/24 will be the club's ninth successive season at Championship level since winning the League One title in 2015.

Many players have passed through the door since then. Here, we take a look at three former players we can't believe are still continuing to play in 2023.

Which former Bristol City players are currently still playing professionally?

Niki Maenpaa

The Finnish goalkeeper played 32 times for the Robins from 2018-2020 and departed for fellow Championship side Stoke City.

He failed to make an appearance for the Potters and has now found himself in Italy's Serie B with Venezia.

The 38-year-old has made 30 appearances for the Italian club since his arrival in 2021. Maenpaa's contract is set to end with them this summer.

Adrian Mariappa

Mariappa is most well known for his time with Watford, but the defender played 27 times for the Robins during the 2020/21 campaign, failing to register a goal in that time.

The 36-year-old has not yet retired, spending time in the Australian A-League with Macarthur FC, before returning to England with Burton Albion last season.

He joined League Two side Salford City in March on a short-term contract where he made nine appearances this campaign before crashing out in the play-off semi-finals to Stockport County.

Neil Kilkenny

Kilkenny has a well established career in England, having played for the likes of Birmingham City, Oldham Athletic, Leeds United, Preston North End, and Bristol City.

He played 72 times for the Robins from 2011-2014 and scored once with a further five assists. He then joined Preston before returning to his native Australia.

The 37-year-old joined Melbourne City and then Perth Glory, but most recently was with Western United, where his contract expires at the end of the season.