3 errors that Portsmouth have made in 2019

Portsmouth have had a 2019 full of ups and many rather huge downs as they look to try and get to the Championship once more this season.

Pompey failed in the play-offs losing to Sunderland over two legs, before suffering somewhat of a hangover at the start of this current campaign.

With Kenny Jackett under pressure, he then managed to go on a ten-match unbeaten run before losing 4-1 to Accrington on Saturday.

Here are THREE errors that Portsmouth have made in 2019…

Not being more attacking in the play-off semi-final

The second-leg of the play-off semi-final was at Fratton Park and Pompey needed a goal to take the game into extra-time, but didn’t manage to do that. It was a really poor performance, especially in front of goal, and that made for a sour end to a very fruitful campaign.

They needed to go for it a bit more and give their fans a memorable night, but they were unable to and it ended being an unhappy night on the south-coast.

This actually sparked the club to spend big on striker’s throughout the summer which led to the signing’s of John Marquis and Ellis Harrison. Neither have fully found their feet yet at the club, although signs are promising that there could be a good striker partnership between the duo in the future.

Recruiting in the right areas

This was something that was a particular disappointment for supporters throughout the summer, due to what positions of players the club brought in.

Portsmouth sold Jamal Lowe, and got a good sum for the tricky winger. However, the defence needed an upgrade and in the full-back positions there hasn’t been enough sufficient cover to stop them conceding goals throughout this current campaign. January could be a chance to rectify this, and they’ll hope the damage that has been done at the start of the season won’t have long-term consequences.

The club brought in forwards, but not enough flair to cover the loss of Lowe, or enough defensive replacements. Now, when Portsmouth have suffered injuries, the team has now been effected due to the lack of players available to come in. This has caused the side to concede sloppy goals, and lose out on points purely based on the lack of defensive cohesion.

Capitalising on chances

This has been a key problem throughout 2019, especially during their home fixtures at Fratton Park. Pompey have been somewhat lacklustre in the final third of games, and will end 2019 thinking what could have been if some of the games in which they dominated, had turned into three points.

Several fixtures spring to mind throughout the year, including one this season when Jackett’s side failed to beat nine-man Coventry City, conceding whilst being two players up on their opponents. It was a result that sparked outrage from home supporters, and the same thing happened in the following month when they scraped a draw against ten-man Burton Albion.

If they’re to have a successful 2020, then they must rectify these problems and take their opportunities when they are handed to them.