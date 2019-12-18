3 errors that Millwall have made in 2019

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Millwall so far this campaign, with the Lions having seen Neil Harris leave his post as manager and Gary Rowett arrive as his replacement over the past 12 months.

This change in manager has proven to be a masterstroke for the south Bermondsey side, with the Lions having displayed brilliant form under Rowett so far, thus seeing the Londoners into 11th place in the Championship table after 22 games played.

Much of their best play has stemmed from the strong form that has been displayed by star player Jed Wallace, who has contributed an impressive eight goals and six assists this term, which have all come from the player largely playing in a right wing position.

QUIZ: Can you name every top Millwall goalscorer from the last 15 seasons? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 14 Who was the top scorer for Millwall in the 2018/2019 season? Jed Wallace Tom Bradshaw Lee Gregory Steve Morison

Despite their fine run of late, the Lions still have some errors on their record which could have been avoided.

Here, we take a look at THREE errors that Millwall have made throughout the past year at the New Den….

Failed to replace Lee Gregory

The Lions have largely failed in their attempts to replace their former striker Lee Gregory with an adequate replacement in the same mould as the now Stoke City player, with his replacement, Matt Smith having largely failed to hit any real form so far this campaign since arriving in south London.

Bringing in a new striker during the looming January window should be viewed as something of a priority by Rowett, with the former Birmingham City boss sure to want to see an improvement in the amount of goals being produced by his front line at present.

Failed to really bulk up the squad

Aside from their overly positive start to the campaign, it is fair to say that the club have largely failed to really fill out their squad, with the Lions possessing something of a limited amount of options in key areas such as central defence and in central midfield, with Rowett only possessing a small squad of 23 players right now.

The ex-Derby boss may be keen to bring in at least three players during the transfer window as this would provide him with adequate cover to facilitate for any injuries which are likely to occur in what is a long and gruelling season.

Failed to find a ‘plan B’

The club have so far failed to find a secondary method of playing in games, meaning that if the opposition becomes wise to their traditional tactic of direct, long-ball-based football, the Lions become very easy to defend against, with opposing sides usually pressing high or dropping deep to deal with the threat of the lofted long passes.

Rowett in fairness has gone some way towards addressing this issue, with the Millwall boss adapting his team’s style so that they are more clinical and creative when playing on the counter attack in games in which they do not enjoy a substantial spell of possession.