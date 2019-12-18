3 errors that Bristol City have made in 2019

Every hierarchy working at a football club will admit that certain aspects of the job are tough, and that mistakes can be made when making some tough decisions in the day-to-day job.

Championship side Bristol City won’t be one of the only clubs that has made errors and mistakes during 2019, and the main men at the club will be the first to admit that as they look back at the year with some confidence.

The Robins have had a fairly successful 2019, with the club having made progress both on and off the field, but here are three errors that the club still made across the year…

Recalling Antoine Semenyo

The young striker was a hit while on loan at Newport County during the first half of the 2017-2018 season, and as soon as January hit, Chelsea came sniffing around the 19-year-old with a £2 million price tag over his head.

The Robins made the crucial decision to recall the forward to show Chelsea that they were keen on keeping him around at Ashton Gate, but the striker’s development may have hit a stumbling block across the past 11 months as he has had to make do with a spot on the City bench while his team-mates mount a promotion push.

Not extending Niclas Eliasson’s contract

Winger Eliasson has been one of City’s more creative players this season and while he is still contracted to the club, his deal is set to expire next summer.

While the club CEO Mark Ashton confirmed that they are ready to take up their option of a one-year contract extension on the Swede’s contract, the more the club take their time to extend his deal, the more alert clubs will be to his availability.

Eliasson is a player who any Championship club would want amongst their squad, and Bristol City need to act quickly if they are to avoid losing the winger.

Loaning out Cameron Pring

While Bristol City are known for being patient as they develop their academy prospects, City could have been better off keeping young left-back Pring around instead of loaning him to Walsall.

The youngster, who has already spent time out on loan with Cheltenham Town and Newport County, could have served as a good backup to Jay Dasilva, who is currently on his way back from injury that has left him out since August.

Instead, central midfielder Tommy Rowe has had to fill in on the left of defence, and while he has been consistent, the Robins may have benefitted from the youngster Pring being involved instead.