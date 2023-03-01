3 EFL talents West Ham could turn to as Newcastle press on in Bristol City player pursuit

West Ham United are one of a few Premier League clubs who have been keeping an eye on the development of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

As per a report from The Sun, the Hammers, as well as Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur are all competing to bring the teenager to a different part of the capital.

Newcastle United are also in pursuit and have emerged as the early front-runners for the 19-year-old’s signature, as detailed in a report from Football Insider.

Here, we take a look at three other talents in the EFL who could emerge on West Ham’s radar ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window in a few months…

George Hall

George Hall is an incredibly exciting talent who has progressed through the ranks at Birmingham City and is now in the first-team picture.

The 18-year-old has appeared 23 times in the Championship this season, although the majority of his appearances have come from the bench, netting once and assisting another.

A very good technician, and a tenacious player off the ball, he certainly has Premier League potential and a very high ceiling when it comes to his development.

Everton, Leeds United and Liverpool have previously been credited with an interest in the young midfielder and West Ham should join the race, especially when there is the potential to secure his signature for somewhat of a bargain.

Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham is another talented individual who has broken into the first-team set up at Birmingham and has attracted interest from England’s top flight.

As per a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on the 17-year-old, however, West Ham would provide a clearer pathway to first-team football.

Another who has predominantly been deployed from the bench this season, Bellingham has featured 14 times in the Championship, accumulating good experience under John Eustace’s stewardship.

Hayden Hackney

Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney is enjoying a majorly successful breakthrough season at present and could emerge on the radars of Premier League clubs in the summer.

The 20-year-old has proven to be a regular starter under Michael Carrick’s stewardship and has equipped himself with excellent experience thus far.

Should Boro fail to win promotion to England’s top-flight, then it would be no shock if lots of interest surfaces for him and West Ham could be one team who would look to take advantage.

A very good passer of the ball and brave in possession, he also works incredibly hard and intelligently off the ball.