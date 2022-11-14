3 EFL players you need to watch out for in the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup starts in less than a week and the EFL will be well-represented out in Qatar.

The month-or-so-long break for Championship clubs has officially begun while League One and League Two teams will continue as normal during the competition.

The 2022 World Cup gets underway on Sunday with the tournament opener between hosts Qatar and fellow Group A side Ecuador.

It will run until the final on the 18th of December and offer a real festival of football – even coming in an unusual winter slot.

Fans from across the EFL will be keeping a keen eye on how players from their clubs are getting on, with representatives from all three divisions travelling out to Qatar, but who are the ones to watch?

Ned Holmes and Marcus Ally discussed just that on FLW TV…

Check out what they said below and don’t forget to subscribe to FLW TV if you haven’t already…