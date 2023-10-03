Having moved for QPR head coach Michael Beale 10 months ago, Rangers are now looking for his replacement.

Beale was sacked by the Gers this past weekend after a poor start to the 2023-24 season, which has seen them knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by PSV Eindhoven in the final round before the group stages, whilst also losing three times already in the Scottish Premiership.

Already trailing behind Celtic in the standings by seven points, the Gers have acted and sacked Beale from his post, but is there a chance that they could look towards the EFL again for their next boss?

Let's take a look at THREE head coaches among the Football League clubs that Rangers ought to be looking at to potentially be Beale's replacement.

Kieran McKenna

Perhaps the most highly-rated second tier manager in world football, McKenna has earned a lofty reputation for the work he has done with Ipswich Town.

Arriving at Portman Road in December 2021 after initially working at youth level for Tottenham Hotspur and Man United before becoming an assistant coach in the latter's first-team, McKenna guided Ipswich to promotion from League One in his first full season in charge, ending the Tractor Boys' four-year stint in the third tier.

Ipswich scored 101 goals in their 46 league matches and whilst they still finished behind Plymouth Argyle in the standings, they have adapted to life in the Championship incredibly well.

Town won seven of their first eight league matches in the second tier, and it will not be long before approaches from Premier League clubs are made for the Northern Irishman's services - Rangers could jump in before that though and at least see if they can entice McKenna to Ibrox.

Jon Dahl Tomasson

Having won two Swedish league titles with Malmo, Danish ex-striker Tomasson - who won the UEFA Champions League with AC Milan - chose Blackburn Rovers as his next job last year.

Tomasson had Rovers in and around the top six for much of last season, only for the Lancashire outfit to drop away from the play-off spots in the final few weeks of 2022-23.

They only narrowly missed out in the end, but it showed Tomasson's coaching credentials that he had them in a play-off battle in the first place - Blackburn may be struggling currently but his squad has not been invested in too much over the summer and the Dane is frustrated with life at Ewood Park.

Given the chance to jump ship to Rangers, Tomasson would probably take the move.

Liam Rosenior

Rosenior is still up and coming in the managerial game, having only been at Hull since last November, but he's certainly impressing in the infancy of his coaching career.

Having been at Derby County for a few years, Rosenior was handed the reins at former club Hull following the sacking of Shota Arveladze - an ex-Rangers striker - and his style of football is progressive.

The 39-year-old is well-spoken and is continuing to impress at the MKM Stadium, and despite his loyalties to the Tigers, a potential switch to Ibrox would pose a major dilemma for the former full-back.