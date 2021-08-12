3 EFL goalkeepers that Arsenal could consider following breakdown in move for Sheffield United man

Arsenal’s search for a new goalkeeper may be set to rumble on after suffering a setback in their pursuit of Aaron Ramsdale.

Reports from The Athletic have claimed that there’s been a breakdown in talks with Sheffield United over a fee for the 23-year-old goalkeeper, meaning that the deal is now in jeopardy.

While this may be seen as good news for the Blades, a number of clubs in the EFL could now be looking on nervously.

The Championship boasts a number of talented goalkeepers who could be tempting options for Arsenal to consider as they target a back-up to Bernd Leno, but who could be on that list?

Here we take a look at three potential options who the Gunners could consider.

Sam Johnstone

The West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper is one of the hottest properties in the Championship.

Despite suffering relegation last term Johnstone emerged with real credit after some excellent performances over the course of the Premier League campaign.

Reports have already suggested that Arsenal and West Ham United are interested in a move for the 28-year-old.

Valerien Ismael will be determined to keep hold of the goalkeeper, particularly given that he’s someone who could play an essential role in helping the team to secure promotion.

However given the developments with Ramsdale it wouldn’t be a surprise if West Brom were to receive some calls in the coming days,

Seny Dieng

Quite possibly the Championship’s most exciting goalkeeper.

After a number of loan spells with the likes of Stevenage, Dundee and Doncaster Rovers Seny Dieng established himself as Queens Park Rangers’ first choice stopper with some wonderful performances last season.

Reports in January suggested that Arsenal and Crystal Palace were considering a move for the 26-year-old, while more recent reports have said that Sheffield United are keen.

For QPR it’s clear that the focus will be on keeping the stopper in W12.

That could be easy enough to do if another Championship club comes knocking, however if the Gunners stepped up their previous interest then it could be tricky to keep hold of him.

Mark Travers

Certainly the most raw option on our list.

The 22-year-old Bournemouth stopper is limited in experience but certainly looks like a player with a very bright future in front of him.

As well as enjoying loan spells with Weymouth and Swindon Town, Travers has made 11 appearances for Bournemouth in total – a tally that he’ll certainly be increasing this term.

Travers has played the entirety of the Cherries’ opening two matches and looks set to be Scott Parker’s first choice stopper this season as a result.

It may be too early for a move to a club like Arsenal but perhaps a move would be shrewd given that his stock is likely to rise significantly over the next 12-24 months.