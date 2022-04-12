3 EFL goalkeepers Rangers could turn towards if they fail in Sam Johnstone pursuit

With Allan McGregor not getting any younger, current Scottish Premiership champions Rangers are seemingly in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

One stopper they have been linked with in recent weeks and months is West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone, with the England international being out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

They face a battle on their hands though with several Premier League clubs lining up for the 29-year-old, including Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Johnstone’s former employers Manchester United.

If Rangers cannot tempt Johnstone north of the border though with regular first-team football and action in European competition, then they will have to look elsewhere – there’s several goalkeepers playing in the EFL right now though that could fit their bill.

Let’s pick out THREE right now that could be the successor to McGregor that are featuring currently in the Football League.

Daniel Iversen

Currently in-between the sticks on loan at Preston North End from Leicester City, Iversen has been very impressive at Deepdale for the last year and a half – with his shot-stopping abilities his main asset.

The 24-year-old Dane is on a long-term contract at the Foxes until 2025, but with Kasper Schmeichel still going strong and Danny Ward second in command at the King Power Stadium, Iversen may fancy a permanent exit.

Rangers have money behind them so a seven-figure bid for the towering Scandinavian wouldn’t be the worst move in the world.

Gavin Bazunu

This one would have to be a loan deal as Bazunu could genuinely be the long-term successor to Ederson at Manchester City.

City sent the 20-year-old out on loan to League One side Portsmouth this season and he’s been a stand-out under Danny Cowley, and he’s definitely due a move to a higher level for 2022-23.

Bazunu also has 10 caps already to his name for the Republic of Ireland, so he’s gaining experience rapidly and he could be a really good fit at Ibrox.

Brad Collins

It’s been a season of struggle for Barnsley, and with that one player who has had a lot to do but has also impressed is Collins.

A player with an academy pedigree from his days at Chelsea, Collins has been the first-choice at Oakwell since midway last season and he kept the Tykes in some matches on their way to the play-offs in 2020-21 with his performances.

The 25-year-0ld has played in every single Championship match this season and has kept eight clean sheets, and with a year remaining on his contract going into this summer he could be snapped up for a relatively cheap fee by Rangers if Barnsley are in League One.