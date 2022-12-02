3 EFL forwards Crystal Palace should consider if unable to strike transfer agreement with Coventry City

Crystal Palace have been credited with an interest in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, as detailed in a Football League World exclusive.

The report states that Everton, Southampton and West Ham are all considering the 24-year-old as a January transfer option.

Not only will Palace face a wealth of competition for the exciting, powerful forward, but the Sky Blues are also likely to slap a hefty price tag on him.

Here, we take a look at three forwards from the EFL that the Eagles should cast their eyes over if unable to secure the services of Gyokeres…

Ben Brereton Diaz

Of course, a large number of top-flight clubs will be keeping a close eye on Ben Brereton Diaz as his contract at Blackburn Rovers run down.

His contract situation at Ewood Park makes it likely that he would be a cheaper option than the Swedish striker.

However, like in the situation of Gyokeres, the competition levels make it difficult to see Crystal Palace emerging as victorious in his pursuit.

Iliman Ndiaye

Iliman Ndiaye represents a different type of forward than the two mentioned above, with the 22-year-old a more creative forward whose low centre of gravity makes him an impossible player to contain.

A scorer of goals, creator of chances and consistently showing higher-level ability during the first part of this campaign, the division’s joint-top scorer should at least be on the club’s radar.

The Senegal international’s stock could increase over the next few days if he is to feature and perform well against England in the Last 16 of the World Cup.

Carlton Morris

Carlton Morris has proven to be an excellent addition at Luton Town this season, and whilst it may be a little early, he will likely be on the radars of Premier League clubs.

Statistically one of the best strikers in the division thus far this season, his ability to hold up the ball, link up with his teammates, score goals and get in behind defences have all been on show.

Scoring eight goals during the first part of the campaign, Morris will be eyeing up 20 as an achievable target, if a move away is not sanctioned.

Breaking their transfer record for the front man in the summer, it is fair to say he has justified his seven-figure price tag already.