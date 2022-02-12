3 EFL forwards Celtic could turn to if Antoine Semenyo pursuit fails

Celtic sent their scouts on a mission this week to look at Bristol City youngster Antoine Semenyo, who has been impressing for the Robins in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old was named as the Championship’s Player of the Month for January after a run of three goals and four assists in five outings and he kept that run up when scoring in midweek against Reading in a 2-1 victory.

According to Bristol World, Hoops scout Craig Strachan was sent to Ashton Gate to take a closer look at the forward ahead of a potential summer transfer move.

Semenyo may prove to be out of Celtic’s price-range though, with City valuing him at £20 million after Nottingham Forest failed in an attempt to take him on transfer deadline day last month.

Let’s look at three potential alternative players from the EFL that could interest Ange Postecoglou instead.

Emil Riis

Celtic are clearly looking for a young, mobile forward and they could do worse that take a punt on Preston North End’s tall Danish attacker.

Riis was quite clearly a raw talent that needed to be polished up based on last seasons performances, scoring just twice for the Lilywhites in his debut senior season in England.

However he’s come on leaps and bounds during the current campaign, with his record standing at 16 goals and four assists in 36 matches in all competitions.

There are times where Riis looks clumsy and awkward but his finishing has come on massively and he can strike a ball out of nothing very well – he’d likely cost a significant fee but nowhere near as much as City want for Semenyo.

Scott Twine

Having already made a play for one MK Dons player this year in Matt O’Riley, Celtic could head back down south of the border and try to sign Twine.

The 22-year-old only signed for Liam Manning’s side in the summer from Swindon Town, but he’s proven to be one of the signings of the season with 13 goals and nine assists in 30 third tier matches.

Twine isn’t a natural striker – his best position is either as a number 10 or cutting in out wide from the left and striking the ball from distance, but there’s no reason as to why he wouldn’t be a good fit at Parkhead.

Joel Piroe

Piroe was a summer arrival on British soil at Swansea City after a £1 million move from PSV Eindhoven and he’s more than proved that he’s got the ability to play higher than he is.

Having scored prolifically in PSV’s academy system and played for the Netherlands at multiple youth levels, Piroe knows where the back of the net is and has scored 11 times in 28 Championship matches so far.

He is yet to hit the back of the net in 2022 but having shown ability to score with both feet and in all different areas, the 22-year-old could be a player that uses Celtic as a stepping stone to bigger things but again he would command a sizeable fee to depart Swansea.