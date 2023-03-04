3 EFL defensive talents Nottingham Forest should look at if Aston Villa strike Hull City agreement

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves is currently attracting interest from the Premier League ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Aston Villa, Brentford and Nottingham Forest are currently keeping their eyes on the 22-year-old defender.

The report claims that Hull hold a valuation around the £7 million mark, with Greaves penning down a new four-year deal at the MKM Stadium last summer.

Here, we take a look at three EFL defensive talents that could emerge on Nottingham Forest’s radar if they are beaten to the signing of Greaves…

Ronnie Edwards

Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards has emerged on the radars of Premier League clubs before but the League One outfit have remained firm on their valuation of the exciting centre-back.

The teenager has accumulated more than 60 games of experience in the Championship and League One, proving to be a mature and dependable figure for Posh.

Intelligent, dominant in both his ground and aerial duels, whilst being an excellent ball carrier, he ticks a lot of boxes for what Premier League clubs want.

Still possessing two years on his current deal, Peterborough can still hold a high valuation, however, they may deem the summer as the best time to sell.

Eiran Cashin

Eiran Cashin will likely generate lots of interest in the higher divisions in the summer, especially if Derby County do not secure promotion in what remains of this season.

The left-footed centre-back, who has been absolutely superb for the Rams this season, has been a source of consistency this season and is a big part of their attempt to secure Championship football for next season.

Composed on the ball, possessing an excellent passing range and a dominating figure in the Derby backline, Cashin is someone who desires to be plying his trade higher up the pyramid.

Mark McGuinness

Mark McGuiness enjoyed a fantastic loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday during the first part of the season and the 22-year-old has returned to Cardiff City and has reached even higher heights.

Another who is excellent off the ball and wins the majority of his battles across the pitch, he is a player with an incredibly high ceiling and an extremely positive attitude.

If he can continue to deliver consistently high performances during what remains of this season, then he will likely have several options on the table when the summer comes around.