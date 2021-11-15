With each new season, Football Manager drops a new game, offering you the opportunity to (virtually) turn your hand to management.

Over on FLW TV today, Alfie Burns, Chris Thorpe and Ned Holmes have been debating the 3 EFL clubs you should be looking to start a career with on Football Manager 2022.

Interestingly, the panel were in agreement that the Championship project to take on would be at Derby County, despite their off-field uncertainty.

Chris picked his beloved AFC Wimbledon as his League One job, whilst Ned was adamant he’d want the challenge of taking Sheffield Wednesday back into the Championship.

Down in League Two, Chris was ready to lock horns with the Class of ’92 at Salford City. Ned, meanwhile, fancied his chances of getting Exeter City over the line and back into League One.

