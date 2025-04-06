Summary Wrexham's Paul Mullin likely leaving due to being out of favor.

Wrexham legend Paul Mullin looks all but set to depart the Welsh club in the summer, after finding himself out of favour at Stok Cae Ras.

The striker arrived at the club in 2021 off the back of an excellent season with Cambridge United.

To everyone's shock, Mullin opted to head down to the National League, rather than moving higher up the pyramid.

This proved to be the right decision though, as the attacker has been a key part in Wrexham's rise.

Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and it seems like Mullin's tenure at Wrexham will this summer.

Whilst he's tied to a contract until June 2027, the 30-year-old has fallen out of favour as the quality of the squad around him and opponents have drastically increased.

With that in mind, we've selected three EFL clubs who could make an ambitious move for the Hollywood hero in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Cambridge United

This one just seems obvious, and potentially the most likely option. Mullin enjoyed his best EFL season to date in the amber and black of Cambridge, netting 32 times in 46 league outings during the 2020-21 season.

The striker has made his love for the club evident, after missing out on the Red Dragons' trip to the Abbey Stadium in late March. ‘1st love v the wife tonight,’ Mullin wrote on his Instagram. We could potentially see a reunion on the cards if the 30-year-old is out of the door in the summer.

Paul Mullin - Cambridge United 2020-21 (Transfermarkt) Apps Goals Assists 46 32 4

Cambridge look destined to be playing League Two football next season, despite a slight resurgence under Neil Harris. Of course, the last time Mullin pulled on the amber shirt in the fourth tier, it had deadly consequences for the rest of the division.

With United surely keen to bounce back into League One the first time of asking, it would be a no-brainer to reunite with their former striker, should he be affordable.

Chesterfield

The spotlight of the National League over the last few years has been on the likes of Stockport and Wrexham's meteoric rise up the pyramid. Chesterfield are also building something rather special in League Two, following their promotion in 2024.

With ambitions of becoming an established League One team, you can't help but feel a project like the Spireites have will be enticing for Mullin, as it feels very similar to what he did with the Red Dragons.

The forward would have the chance to be the focal point of Paul Cook's attack in a division he knows like the back of his hand, and has proven to be a lethal goalscorer in.

Salford City

The project that Salford City have felt very similar to what was going on at Wrexham when it first began. However, after promotion into the EFL, the Ammies have been stuck in League Two since 2019.

Similarly to Chesterfield, bringing Mullin to Salford could be the injection