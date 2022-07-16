3 EFL clubs that should target Nottingham Forest player following decisive update regarding 29-year-old’s future

Nottingham Forest’s Joe Lolley has been told to find a new club, as per a report by The Athletic, following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has accumulated 232 Championship appearances during his career thus far, with it being likely that the next destination will be in the second tier.

Here, we take a look at three EFL destinations where Lolley could fit ahead of the new campaign…

Millwall

Millwall have already signed George Honeyman this summer, however, when losing two creative forces in Jed Wallace and Conor Mahoney, even more attacking threat may need to be added.

During the January window, Luke Freeman arrived at The Den on loan, with a left-footed attacking option giving the side some more balance, however, an early injury prevented his progress.

Perhaps looking to secure the signing of another left-footed creative option this summer, then Joe Lolley will be one of the best options out there.

Sunderland

Keeping on the theme of clubs perhaps targeting a left-footed craftsman for the new campaign, Sunderland may be one of the clubs looking to do exactly that.

After missing out on Jack Rudoni, Lolley is a player that Alex Neil could cast his eyes on.

Of course, Rudoni is a player who has re-sale value and an incredibly high potential, however, Lolley is someone already at Championship level and would not have to adapt to the rigours of the division.

Ipswich Town

Developing an ability to attract Championship-level players to Portman Road over the last 12 months or so, Lolley could be another example of that.

Should Ipswich miss out on Bersant Celina, then Lolley is someone who could provide an excellent service at League One level.

His jinking runs, final third product and intelligence on the football pitch would make him a top addition in the third-tier, and he is a player that would massively bolster their chances of succeeding next season.