3 EFL clubs that should target Man City’s Liam Delap after recent Pep Guardiola comments

Having been linked with a move to the EFL this summer, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola finally revealed the plan for young forward Liam Delap this summer.

After seriously impressing for City’s youth sides, Delap has been on the fringes of Guardiola’s squad for the last season or so, and now the Spaniard believes that going out on loan is best for his development.

“We loaned Macca [James McAtee], Liam [Delap] is in that process because we have Erling [Haaland] and Julian [Alvarez] and he needs minutes,” Guardiola said, via the Manchester Evening News.

“The EDS (Elite Development Squad) process has gone, is done [for Delap].”

Having been linked with the likes of Burnley, Stoke City and West Brom, we thought we’d examine three further Championship clubs that should be targeting Delap this summer.

Cardiff City

Cardiff City are one side that should certainly be looking to target Liam Delap this summer.

There have been plenty of new additions in the Welsh capital in recent weeks and months, but they are still desperately lacking in options up front.

Mark Harris, Max Watters and new recruit Kion Etete are all on the books, but Delap, if his talents translate from youth team to senior football, would surely fancy his chances of getting regular game time among those names.

It could be a shrewd bit of business by the Bluebirds in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

Sunderland

Much like Cardiff City, Sunderland too are looking light in the striking department.

Ross Stewart is superb, and Ellis Simms is a good option, but outside of that, they are lacking numbers.

This is especially the case when you consider that Black Cats boss Alex Neil has used two forwards in the club’s opening matches of the campaign.

Given the lack of depth, you certainly feel Delap could go to the Stadium of Light and compete for regular minutes, and when not starting would almost certainly come off the bench given the five substitutions rule.

QPR

Queens Park Rangers are another side that could perhaps seek to get in on the Liam Delap loan departure.

Like some of the aforementioned clubs, the R’s are light in terms of numbers up top, and it could be argued quality, too.

Lyndon Dykes is a good Championship forward, but Macauley Bonne could only score 12 on loan in League One last season.

As such, you do feel Delap could potentially get plenty of game time under Michael Beale at Loftus Road, and Delap’s development could certainly be aided by working under such a well-respected coach.