3 EFL alternatives Wolves should consider following Swansea City target price tag claim

Wolves have been credited with an interest in Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes, as per a report from Wales Online.

The report states that the Midlands club are facing divisional competition from Crystal Palace and Southampton, whilst Leeds United have previously been interested.

In conversation with Give Me Sport, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook claimed that Wolves would struggle to meet the £12 million price tag that has been placed on the midfielder.

With that in mind, here are three EFL Flynn Downes alternatives that Wolves should consider this summer.

Han-Noah Massengo

Entering the final year of his contract at Bristol City, talented midfield Han-Noah Massengo could be an excellent pick-up for Wolves, for an expected cut-price fee too.

Running the risk of losing him on a free next year, and with the 20-year-old no closer to signing an extension at Ashton Gate, Wolves certainly could take advantage of his current situation.

Technically one of the best in the Championship, Massengo’s relentlessness and grit out of possession is just as impressive as his ball-playing capabilities.

Dan Neil

Dan Neil is another extremely talented 20-year-old plying his trade in the EFL, with the exciting midfielder playing an integral role in Sunderland’s promotion last season.

Another technically-gifted midfield operator, who is determined and intelligent when striving to get the ball back, Neil’s ability in the here and now, combined with his extremely high potential, makes him at least an option for Wolves to consider.

Possessing a contract that does not expire until 2025, it would take a hefty fee to lure Neil to Molineux, however, it is not expected to be as high as the expected sum for Downes.

Josh Brownhill

Linked with Josh Brownhill near the end of last season, Wolves are just one of a number of Premier League outfits who have been monitoring the Burnley midfielder.

Possessing a contract that expires in 2024, there could be some sort of bidding war to secure his services ahead of the new season, however, a move for the 26-year-old is unlikely to cost anything near the aforementioned £12 million for Downes.

A consistent performer for the Clarets during a difficult season, Brownhill certainly possesses the necessary attributes to thrive once again in the Premier League.