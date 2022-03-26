3 EFL alternatives West Ham could consider if unable to strike deal for West Brom shot-stopper

West Ham have long been linked with a move for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with the 29-year-old’s future at The Hawthorns looking rather uncertain.

Journalist Si Phillips has also credited Chelsea with an interest in the experienced shot-stopper, whilst Manchester United are also in pursuit, as per a report from The Sun.

Keeping 14 clean sheets in 33 league appearances, whilst conceding just 29 goals, it has been another strong campaign from the England international from a statistical perspective.

Here, we take a look at 3 EFL alternatives West Ham could consider if they are unable to agree a deal with the Baggies in the summer…

Seny Dieng

Speaking on the West Ham Way Podcast, ExWHUemployee has suggested that QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng is being considered by the Hammers with summer in mind.

The R’s goalkeeper is currently sidelined with a thigh injury, but for the most part, has enjoyed another campaign in-between the sticks at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Possessing excellent shot-stopping capabilities, the 27-year-old is also a calm and composed figure with the ball at his feet.

Josef Bursik

Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik has responded excellently to the early challenges he has been set in his career thus far.

Bursik has impressed in loan spells with Accrington Stanley, Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United thus far, whilst he done an excellent job on an emergency loan move to Lincoln City, keeping a clean sheet against Sunderland in the semi-final of the play-offs.

Spending much of this season fighting for a regular spot with Jack Bonham, Bursik has started 16 Championship games this season.

He also regularly features for England’s U21s, and whilst he is an option that may not be immediately ready for the rigours of playing consistently within a side fighting for European football, he is someone with an extremely high ceiling.

Michael Cooper

In a similar mould to Bursik, Michael Cooper is someone who has a very high potential but it would appear that regular minutes in the Premier League might be a little premature.

The Plymouth Argyle shot-stopper has played every single minute of Plymouth’s League One campaign thus far, keeping 15 clean sheets in his 39 appearances, with six of those coming in his last six matches.

The 22-year-old also performed excellently against Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and when combined with his consistent performances in the league, he is someone who should at least make the Hammers’ radar.