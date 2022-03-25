3 EFL alternatives Newcastle United should consider if they fail in their Lloyd Kelly pursuit

Newcastle United are considering a summer move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The 23-year-old has started 30 times for the Cherries in the league this season, seeing regular minutes within a competitive defensive department at Bournemouth.

With Bournemouth closing in on a Premier League return, it may become a difficult deal for the Magpies to complete, so here, we take a look at three EFL options that Newcastle should consider if they are unable to agree a deal with the Cherries…

Joe Worrall

Perhaps Newcastle’s heightened interest in the young defender stems from the fact he is left-footed and provides a balance within their current defensive options, however, it is hard to ignore the continued progress of Joe Worrall.

The Nottingham Forest defender’s intelligence and ability to read the game, combined with dominant physical capabilities, have helped him emerge as a top performer at The City Ground over the last few years, with the 25-year-old seemingly upping it a gear this season.

Should Forest fail in securing Premier League football next season, then Worrall is someone who is likely to attract a lot of EFL interest.

Jacob Greaves

Providing a left-footed alternative to Kelly, and a slightly younger option too, Hull City defender Jacob Greaves has been mightily impressive for the Tigers this season.

The 21-year-old has played every single league minute for the Championship outfit this season, gaining invaluable experience in England’s second-tier.

Technically speaking, there are not many better defenders out there, with the Hull City man possessing the composure and range of passing that is increasing in importance in the modern game.

He is also physically dominant, winning the majority of both his aerial and loose ball duels.

Ronnie Edwards

Looking ahead to someone who may not be ready for the rigours of the Premier League just yet but is making excellent progress with regular Championship football, is Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards.

The 18-year-old has accumulated over 2000 minutes of Championship football with Posh this season, emerging as a regular starter in the club’s first season back in the second-tier.

An evident technician, Edwards has excellent passing range and deals well with being pressed.

He is also someone who is developing into a more dominant player from a defensive perspective, with this season in the Championship helping that.