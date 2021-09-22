3 EFL alternatives Leeds United could turn to in January as Lewis O’Brien pens down new Huddersfield Town deal

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien has put pen-to-paper on a new Huddersfield Town deal.

The 22-year-old, who has progressed through the ranks with the Yorkshire club, will remain contracted at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2025.

O’Brien had been a target at Leeds United over the summer, with the Premier League side tabling four bids for the exciting midfielder.

However, O’Brien has played every single minute of Huddersfield’s last five league games, emerging once again as an integral part of the club’s midfield.

The extension will seemingly halt Leeds’ interest, given that they would have to propose a hefty fee just to force Huddersfield to consider selling.

Here, we take a look at three EFL alternatives that Leeds can look to in January now O’Brien has penned down a new deal with the Championship club.

Lewis Leigh

17-year-old Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh was subject to a lot of higher-level interest this summer, with Football Insider reporting last week that West Ham and Everton remain interested.

Leigh, who joined Preston from Liverpool, enjoyed a full pre-season with Preston’s first-team and he was even given the number 17.

Leigh is a technically gifted, exciting midfield player who would certainly benefit from working under a manager like Marcelo Bielsa – a manager who is not afraid to include youth into his first-team.

If Leeds were to enter the race for Leigh, they would certainly face stiff competition, as it remains to be seen who else could join the chase in January.

Han-Noah Massengo

Entering the last two years of his contract at Bristol City, Han-Noah Massengo could emerge as a name that The Whites could try their luck for.

The 20-year-old is an extremely classy operator in the middle of midfield for The Robins, playing every minute of their last five games.

Making 27 appearances last time out, Massengo started City’s last 11 games of the season.

As well as exceptional technical ability, Massengo is a relentless presser of the ball, and he has the intelligence needed to help dominate midfield areas.

Matt Grimes

Matt Grimes is another player, like Leigh, who had attracted the interest of several clubs in the higher division, whilst also being monitored by teams in the Championship.

The influential midfielder ended up staying with The Swans this season, and whilst it has been a difficult start for the South Wales club, Grimes has a lot of desirable attributes that would see him succeed in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old, who spent some time on loan at Elland Road during the 2016/17 campaign has been a consistent performer for The Swans in recent years, being a vital component for his side during their two near misses in the Championship play-offs.

Grimes is an extremely intelligent midfielder, who can dictate play, but he also has the tenacity to win the ball back for his side.

His vision, coupled with his exquisite range of passing, make him an option that Leeds should at least explore come January.