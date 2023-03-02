3 EFL alternatives if Rangers lose target to Leeds United or Leicester City

Rangers have been linked with Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman as Mick Beale tries to sign a successor for Allan MacGregor.

The Sun has reported that Woodman is Beale’s top goalkeeping target and that the Championship club have made it clear they will listen to offers – with a £3.5 million fee touted.

However, Leicester City and Leeds United are both said to be keen and the prospect of Premier League football may mean the former Newcastle United player doesn’t head to Ibrox this summer.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted three EFL alternatives Rangers could look to if they miss out…

Michael Cooper

The Plymouth Argyle star Michael Cooper is sidelined at the moment but he is one of the brightest goalkeeper prospects in the whole of the EFL.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in the Pilgrims’ team since the start of the 2020/21 campaign – amassing 142 appearances and 49 clean sheets in total.

A brilliant shot-stopper that works well under pressure and commands his box well, Cooper has been one of the best players in League One this season and is ready to make the step up – when he recovers from injury that is.

Signing the Plymouth keeper has the potential to solve Rangers’ goalkeeping issue for a long, long time, and with just a year left on his contract at Home Park, this summer could be the right time for them to strike.

Anthony Patterson

What a past 12 months or so it has been for Sunderland‘s Anthony Patterson.

The 22-year-old academy product beat out Lee Burge and Ron-Thorben Hoffman to the number one jersey last season before playing a key role in helping them return to the Championship and has been one of the best keepers in the second tier this season.

A towering figure that deals brilliantly with high balls into the box, he has showcased his excellent shot-stopping ability time and time again, and is a penalty monster so Patterson could be a great fit for Mick Beale.

With Gareth Southgate thought to be considering a senior England call-up and Premier League links emerging, this may be a deal that Rangers find hard to get done but there are few more enticing goalkeeping targets in the EFL right now than Patterson.

Seny Dieng

Senegal international Seny Dieng certainly enjoyed playing under Mick Beale at QPR and was ever-present as the Hoops launched a play-off push before the English coach left to take charge at Ibrox.

Beale knows the 28-year-old and you have to feel the player would likely be open to reuniting with him north of the border. At his best, he’s a brilliant shot-stopper that marshalls his backline well and can be a match-winner.

Like a number of the R’s players, Dieng has struggled in recent months but he’s been a reported target of Premier League teams in the past, which illustrates his level when he’s confident.

With less than 18 months left on his contract and Gareth Ainsworth likely keen to overhaul the squad this summer, the west Londoners may be open to selling him in the next window.