3 EFL alternatives Crystal Palace should consider as Flynn Downes edges closer to West Ham move

Crystal Palace have been showing an interest in Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes, as per a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Arriving at the Swansea.com Stadium last summer from Ipswich Town, the 23-year-old managed to immediately adapt to Russell Martin’s style of play in the Championship.

However, the young midfielder is now set to have a medical at West Ham United, with Patrick Vieira’s men set to miss out.

Here, we take a look at three EFL alternatives that Crystal Palace could set their sights on this summer…

Lewis O’Brien

Standing out as one of the best midfielders in the division last time out, the immediate future of Lewis O’Brien remains to be seen, with the Huddersfield Town man attracting a fair amount of interest.

A report from journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that Nottingham Forest are readying an eight-figure bid, whilst Norwich City have also been credited with an interest.

An excellent ball carrier and passer of the ball, O’Brien is just as impressive out of possession, having good levels of intelligence and relentlessness.

Han-Noah Massengo

Bristol City’s Han-Noah Massengo is a player who is seemingly destined for the Premier League, and if it is not this year, it will surely be the next.

A wonderful technician, Massengo’s glorious passing range and dribbling ability, combined his clever flicks in midfield has seen him thrive in the south-west over the last couple of years.

Still just 21 years of age, there is plenty of scope for the young midfielder to continue on this upward trajectory.

Possessing a contract that expires next summer, these next couple of months represent the only opportunity the club will have to generate a handsome enough sum for his services.

Gus Hamer

Coventry City will be eager to keep hold of Gus Hamer this summer, however, if a sizeable offer does come their way, then they may opt to part company with the 25-year-old.

A midfielder that ticks a lot of boxes for what Vieira wants from a midfielder operator, Hamer’s tenacity and natural ability on the ball makes him someone who could swiftly adapt to the rigours of Premier League football.

Given his importance at Coventry, lengthy contract and potential to continue developing, it could prove to be a difficult one for the Eagles to complete.