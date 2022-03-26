3 EFL alternatives Brighton could consider if unable to strike transfer agreement for Sunderland midfielder

Brighton & Hove Albion are considering a summer move for Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The report states that Aston Villa, Leeds United and Wolves are also monitoring the young midfielder’s progress at The Stadium of Light, whilst Middlesbrough are providing some competition from the Championship.

Neil has appeared 42 times for the Black Cats in all competitions this season, contributing with four goals and eight assists in the final third, whilst his excellent passing range and intelligence has also been there for all to see.

With lots of competition already surfacing in the young midfielder, we take a look at two EFL alternatives that Brighton could consider…

Han-Noah Massengo

Perhaps another who will continue to gain interest as the summer nears, Han-Noah Massengo is certainly an exciting talent who is nearing 100 appearances for Bristol City, despite being just 20 years old.

The young midfielder is excellent on the ball, possessing the ability to carve through defences with his excellent passing range and ball-carrying capabilities, whilst he also works tirelessly out of possession.

Particularly emerging as a standout figure this season, Massengo is undoubtedly one of the brightest prospects in the Championship.

Alex Scott

Sticking on the Bristol City theme, Alex Scott has also been a standout performer for the Robins this season, with the 18-year-old adapting to regular first-team football seamlessly.

Playing 31 times in the league this season, the teenager has not only met the demands of regular Championship football, he has exceeded those levels.

Scott’s versatility would make him an excellent option at the Amex Stadium, with Scott contributing with strong performances as a holding midfielder, number 10 and on both flanks.

Lewis O’Brien

Lewis O’Brien has once again displayed why he has accumulated Premier League interest in the past, with his technical ability and relentlessness playing a big role in Huddersfield’s fight for securing a play-off spot this season.

Given the unsuccessful moves other top-tier clubs have made, and the fact that he is contracted at Huddersfield until 2025, a deal for O’Brien will not come cheap, however, he is someone who can certainly increase competition levels with the Brighton camp from the very start.

This would be an increasingly difficult deal to complete however, should Huddersfield achieve promotion back to the top-flight themselves.