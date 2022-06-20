3 Dwight McNeil replacements Burnley should consider as Tottenham, Everton and West Ham circle

Dropping down to the Championship, Burnley will certainly find it hard to keep the core of the squad together this summer.

With the likes of Nick Pope, James Tarkowski and Maxwell Cornet already receiving lots of transfer interest, winger Dwight McNeil is in a similar position.

A report from 90min.com states that Tottenham, Everton, Brentford, West Ham and Fulham have all asked about the 22-year-old.

Here, we take a look at three McNeil replacements that Burnley could consider if any of those Premier League clubs win the race for the exciting winger…

Tom Lawrence

A real creative force in the Championship for a number of years, Derby County captain Tom Lawrence is one that is likely to be on the radars of most second-tier outfits.

Able to operate on both wings, Lawrence can also be deployed as a central midfielder and as a number 10, proving he can make a positive impact wherever he is tasked with playing.

Available on a free transfer, he is certainly someone who could help the Clarets adapt to playing their football in the Championship.

Oladapo Afolayan

Oladapo Afolayan proved to be one of the brightest sparks in League One last season, with the exciting winger causing chaos down the left flank with his dribbling ability, pace and final ball.

The 24-year-old has caught the interest of several clubs coming into the summer, and whilst Burnley have not shown interest, he is someone that could emerge on the radar.

Given that Bolton will be hoping to mount a promotion push, Ian Evatt will be keen to keep hold of Afolayan, however, a club like Burnley could test their resolve.

Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in the English game, with his exceptional loan spell with Bristol Rovers in League 2 at the end of last season, suggesting that a Championship move could be sanctioned.

The 19-year-old, who is extremely highly rated by parent club Newcastle United, could emerge as an immediate McNeil replacement for the 2022/23 season.

Possessing excellent technical ability, a great understanding of the game and a relentlessness about him, the sky really is the limit with Anderson, and he could add real value to Kompany’s squad.