3 dribbles, 85.4% pass accuracy: Sunderland man impresses in 3-0 win v Millwall

Sunderland claimed back-to-back wins on Saturday as they eased past Millwall in a 3-0 win.

The Black Cats secured all three points after a rousing second-half display, and that now means Tony Mowbray’s team are just one point outside the Championship’s top six.

It was a dull first half between both sides, but eight minutes after the break, Amad Diallo opened the scoring for the home side as he smashed the ball home after Ellis Simms’ flick at the back post.

Sunderland quickly doubled their lead through midfielder Alex Pritchard before Simms wrapped up all three points in the dying moments of the game after lofting the ball over the goalkeeper to score in an empty net.

Mowbray’s side are now back in the mix for the play-offs, and one man who seems to have been key in their recent turnaround is loanee Amad Diallo. The winger produced another impressive display at the weekend, and he will be looking to continue that when Sunderland face West Bromwich Albion next Monday.

Here, using stats from WhoScored.com, we have taken a closer look at Diallo’s performance in Sunderland’s latest game.

Saturday saw Diallo make his seventh start for the Black Cats since joining them in the summer on loan from Premier League side Manchester United.

The youngster has gone on to establish himself in Mowbray’s team, retaining his place on the right side of the front four.

Before being substituted in the 74th minute, Diallo managed to score one goal from his only shot of the entire game. This goal now means the Ivory Coast star has grabbed four goals in his last six appearances for the Championship outfit.

As well as managing to grab his goal, the winger also managed to record his highest number of dribbles in a single game this season, which was three.

The 20-year-old caused trouble for Millwall’s backline, and the winger was fouled four times in the 74 minutes he played at the weekend, the joint most he’s received while on Wearside.

As well as his attacking threat, Diallo also managed to record his third highest number of passes in a game this season. The winger managed 41 passes, with a pass success rate of a decent 85.4%, similar to what Diallo has recorded all season.

Which may come as a surprise to many, as well as his attacking threat and passing ability, Diallo also managed to record defensive stats. He produced three tackles during the game against Millwall and also managed a single clearance, an impressive stat when you consider he’s a winger.

In terms of his overall display, Diallo recorded an impressive WhoScored.com match rating of 8.08, as once again the winger showed why United paid the money they did and why he will be an integral part of Mowbray’s plans.