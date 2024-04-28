Stoke City have endured another disappointing season in the Championship this term, despite signing 23 first-team players in the last two transfer windows.

The Potters have spent a considerable amount on players since June last year, and the signings have certainly been a mixed bag in terms of quality and contribution to the squad.

Last summer saw wholesale changes in terms of transfer policy, with Jared Dublin joining as Head of Recruitment, placing more of an onus on buying players from around Europe and beyond, as well as more younger players with high potential in a low-risk, high-reward strategy.

Acquistions such as Wouter Burger, Jun-Ho Bae and Million Manhoef, from Basel, Daejon Citizen and Vitesse respectively, have adapted to life in English football well - with Bae in particular winning the hearts of the Stoke fans for his performances.

There have also been failures, like Chiquinho, a summer loan signing from Wolves who featured just four times before returning to his parent club amidst a falling-out with then boss Alex Neil.

Steven Schumacher still has decisions to make this summer on numerous players' contract extensions, such as Tyrese Campbell and Jordan Thompson, and will be seeing key loan players Daniel Iversen, Ki-Jana Hoever and Luke McNally return to their respective parent clubs.

The recruitment this summer is likely to be more thorough, with focus on quality over quantity as the club looks to finally propel itself up the division.

Here, we take a look at three dreamy, but realistic, players that Potters fans would love their club to sign this summer...

Viktor Johansson

Stoke need to sign a first-choice goalkeeper this summer, with Iversen set to return to Leicester City and Jack Bonham not fancied as a number one by Steven Schumacher.

Irish international Mark Travers began the season as City's main 'keeper, keeping three clean sheets in 17 games, but was recalled by Bournemouth in October following injuries to Darren Randolph and first-choice 'keeper Neto.

Iversen was then signed in the January window, and has recently proven his quality in between the Stoke sticks despite an initial slow start, keeping five clean sheets in his 16 appearances so far.

The Dane is currently valued at €3,000,000 by transfermarkt, and a price upwards of that figure would likely see Stoke look elsewhere for a better deal.

Johansson has been Rotherham United's number one 'keeper for the last two seasons, and has impressed fans and neutrals alike with his performances, despite being unable to prevent an unfortunate relegation to League One this season.

The Swedish international has kept five clean sheets this term, after 13 last season saw him voted Player's Player of the Year following an outstanding 2022/23 season at the New York Stadium.

Championship season with most games played compared (according to fbref) Starts Clean Sheets Goals Against p/90 Save Percentage Penalties Saved Daniel Iversen (21/22, Preston) 45 13 1.22 70.7% 1/6 Viktor Johansson (22/23, Rotherham United) 43 13 1.30 75.4% 0/3

Stoke have reportedly already garnered interest in the 25-year-old, and it would be an ideal capture in a key position for the Potters - with Johansson having the potential to be the number one in the Potteries for many years to come.

His services would also be available at a cut-price of £1,000,000, according to Alan Nixon, so this could be one that the club pursue with real intent.

Harry Souttar

A name that will be very familiar to Stoke fans, 6ft 7in Souttar amicably departed the bet365 Stadium 13 months ago, after a stellar World Cup with Australia saw him seal a £15,000,000 move to Leicester City following six years in the Potteries.

The centre-back joined the Potters from Dundee United in 2016, and went on to make 70 appearances for the first-team, scoring twice.

His outstanding form at club level saw him called up to the Australia national team in 2019, despite being born in Scotland, and he has since notched up 11 goals in 29 games for his country - owing to his aerial prowess.

His successful 2022 World Cup campaign pushed the Foxes to acquire his services last January, but things have not gone as hoped for Souttar at the King Power Stadium so far.

He featured 12 times in 2022/23 as the club were relegated from the Premier League, and since new boss Enzo Maresca's arrival, has played just four times and only started two games this season.

With the Foxes set for promotion, a fire sale of outcasts is likely, meaning Souttar will want to look for a swift exit to curtail a disappointing spell with the former Premier League champions.

The 25-year-old is going to be up for sale, and Stoke could be one of a number of sides vying for his signature, but will know that they hold the sentimental value for Souttar over any other team.

Steven Schumacher is certainly going to be in the market for a centre-back, with Michael Rose and Ben Wilmot the only in-contract players in that position to have made first-team appearances for the club.

Whilst mainly used at the centre of a five-at-the-back at Stoke, Souttar has demonstrated his ability to play in a back four at international level and in the Premier League with Leicester.

It is believed that both Leeds United and Sheffield United enquired about his availability in the January window, but Leicester were unwilling to let him go at that point.

He is not set to come cheap this summer, however, with his contract running until 2028 and the Foxes likely wanting to recoup some of the big fee they paid Stoke just over a year ago.

Harrison Burrows

Burrows has emerged as one of the brightest young full-backs in the EFL over the last three seasons at Peterborough United.

Still only 22, the left-back has shone in both the Championship and League One and is likely to have a long list of second-tier suitors this summer.

He has notched 12 goals and 15 assists in 55 games in all competitions this season, a brilliant return for Darren Ferguson's side from defence.

He scored two late goals as the Posh lifted the EFL Trophy in a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers earlier this month, the second an outstanding long-range effort to secure the cup at Wembley.

Chairman Darragh McAnthony revealed that the club had turned down a bid from a top-six Championship club in January, so the race will certainly be on for his signature this summer.

The Potters are in desperate need for a left-back, with the sale of Josh Tymon to Swansea last summer leaving new recruit Enda Stevens as the only experienced option in that position.

33-year-old Stevens has had an injury-hit debut campaign and is out-of-contract in the summer, featuring just 19 times and leaving midfielder Jordan Thompson, right-back Ki-Jana Hoever and utility man Lynden Gooch to cover throughout the season.

Schumacher will be in the market for a player like Burrows, and Stoke are no strangers to picking up a promising EFL full-back after signing 2022/23 League Two Young Player of the Year Junior Tchamadeu from Colchester United last summer.

Burrows' attacking nature certainly suits the free-flowing, forward-thinking play that Schumacher wants to instill in his Stoke team, and he would signify a big statement of intent if the club could bring him in this summer.