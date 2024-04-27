Highlights QPR's transformation under Cifuentes due to tightened defense and change in playing style.

Max Dean's potential as a prime goal threat with star quality and high price tag.

Sorba Thomas, a proven Championship talent, could be a costly but ambitious signing for QPR.

Upon his arrival in West London, Spanish manager Marti Cifuentes has galvanised his Queens Park Rangers squad, transformed his team's performances and pulled the Hoops away from the dreaded drop zone.

The former Hammarby boss worked to successfully tighten up the defence and moved away from Gareth Ainsworth’s direct playing style.

Cifuentes inherited a side in crisis. Before his arrival, QPR had lost their six previous league matches, conceding 14 goals in the process.

Having sparked QPR’s dramatic improvement this season, the 41-year-old has proven his worth at Championship level.

If the Spaniard is given a license to spend this summer developing a team with the ability to kick on and compete at the other end of the table next season, the Hoops, with the right additions, could continue to ride the crest of the Cifuentes wave next campaign.

FLW takes a closer look at some dreamy yet realistic signings QPR could make in the upcoming transfer window.

Max Dean

20-year-old Max Dean is enjoying a stellar breakthrough season at MK Dons. Having joined the club permanently from Leeds United last summer, Dean has taken League Two by storm this campaign and has the stats to match his impressive performances. The attacker’s composure belies his age; operating in a central role under Mike Williamson, he has quickly become the team's chief goal threat.

He has showcased his ability to produce different types of finishes under pressure and has regularly stepped up in crucial moments for his side. With the playoffs on the horizon for MK Dons, Dean is likely to reach the 20-goal mark before the end of his maiden season in senior football.

Clubs circling the young talent this summer will be aware that Dean will not be an inexpensive outlay. The player is reportedly attracting attention from the continent. In the past, Toulouse have been linked with the attacker. However, past advances have not materialised into his transfer.

Although the lower-league star is likely to carry a lofty price tag, Dean would be an excellent addition to Cifuentes' side if the club could arrange a deal with the player in the upcoming window. Whilst the QPR manager has made significant strides in solidifying the Hoops' backline during his time in charge, attacking improvement is needed if the club are to continue to progress.

Dean possesses the technical quality needed to thrive under Cifuentes. Experienced at playing in a high-possession side at MK Dons, the striker would fit seamlessly into a team determined to develop play through a central attacker.

At times this season, the Hoops have struggled for an obvious goal source. Lyndon Dykes has had an underwhelming Championship campaign and has only scored five goals for the club. While the Scotsman could make an excellent foil for Dean, Cifuentes will likely continue with the 4-3-3 shape using only one central forward that has proved so successful during his time in charge.

Although selection problems could be posed through signing the MK Dons man, it is time for change at Loftus Road and Dean could play a pivotal part in a successful QPR season if he were to be bought by the club this summer.

Max Dean's 2023/24 League Two Stats Appearances 28 Goals 15 Assists 3 Big chances Created 5 Red Cards 0 Stats as of April 25th, 2024- as per Sofascore

Sorba Thomas

Sorba Thomas ranks as the most optimistic signing on the list. This season, the attacker has been a standout performer for Huddersfield Town despite his side's disappointing Championship campaign.

Amid growing speculation that Chris Willock could depart Loftus Road at the end of the season with his contract set to run out, Thomas would represent a dream signing for QPR fans.

As Huddersfield slide ever closer to impending relegation from the second tier, Thomas becomes ever more likely to move on from the Yorkshire club this summer.

However, as the attacker is already proven at Championship level, his transfer would come at a cost. Thomas would be far from a bargain buy, but the signing would mark out ambitious aims for QPR next season.

Thomas has too much talent for League One, a team will inevitably launch a bid to arrange a deal with Huddersfield if the side fails to survive this season.

The forward has, at times, been the Terrier’s sole creative spark, his figures of 4 goals and 9 assists fail to account for his team's struggles in attack this season.

While very few Championship clubs would turn down the opportunity to sign Thomas with such funds at their disposal, the Welsh wizard would fit seamlessly into Cifuentes’ side if Willock were to leave.

He would present less of a gamble than other un-proven prospective signings QPR may consider in the upcoming transfer window.

Sorba Thomas' 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 40 Goals 4 Assists 9 Big Chances Created 16 Red Cards 1 Stats as of April 25th, 2024- as per Sofascore

Stanley Nwabali

Nigeria’s starting goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is the final inclusion on this list. The Super Eagles star will be a familiar face for many, Nwabali has excelled on the international stage and played an important part in his Country’s run to the AFCON final this year.

While some reservations may be held about the player's lack of experience playing football in Europe, the 27-year-old has all the attributes needed to be successful at Championship level.

The Chippa United keeper is an excellent distributor and is accustomed to playing in a side looking to keep possession of the football. With 36-year-old Asmir Begovic likely to leave QPR with his contract up for expiry, bringing in Nwabali would be a shrewd move to improve an already weak position.

Standing at an imposing 6’4, the goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Loftus Road, but QPR will have to fend off stern opposition for his signature. Clubs from far and wide are circling the player; Saudi League outfit Al-Ettifaq- managed by Steven Gerrard - are reportedly in the hunt for the shot-stopper.

If QPR were to land the goalkeeper, Nwabali would be a marquee signing for the Hoops, and the side's water-tight defence would become even more resolute.