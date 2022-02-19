3 Djed Spence replacements Nottingham Forest should look at in the summer

Djed Spence has made a great impact at Nottingham Forest since joining on loan from Middlesbrough.

The flying right wing back has been a key part of Steve Cooper’s revolution at the City Ground in combination with Brennan Johnson in wide areas.

However, with his loan spell concluding at the end of the season, it seems realistic that Forest would have to win promotion to the Premier League to stand any chance of keeping him.

Promotion still looks an uphill task with the Reds residing outside of the play-offs and therefore it would be smart future planning for Forest to be identifying targets to replace Spence’s threat in the summer.

Here, we have taken a look at three Spence replacements Forest should consider in the summer window…

Kane Wilson

Wilson is used to playing as a wing back and has been one of the most exciting players in League Two this season.

The West Bromwich Albion academy graduate has three goals and 13 assists from right wing back this term in Rob Edwards’ free-flowing attacking unit.

At 21, Wilson’s best years are ahead of him and he fits the profile of a player that Cooper would be expected to improve very quickly.

Cody Drameh

Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh has forced his way into the Whites’ first team at times this season and is currently enjoying a loan spell at Cardiff City.

The 20-year-old’s arrival has coincided with a steep upturn in form for the Bluebirds as they have pulled away from the relegation conversation under Steve Morison.

Drameh is far less experienced in senior football but at an affordable price he could be a project worth investing in for Forest.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Nottingham Forest players play for now?

1 of 24 Ben Osborn Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Fulham Southampton

Marlon Fossey

Now this is an exciting one, the oldest of the three at 23 years old, but Fossey has been in devastating form in a very attacking right wing back role for Ian Evatt at Bolton Wanderers.

Fossey is currently on loan from Fulham, who look destined to win promotion to the top-flight this season, and therefore entering the final year of his contract at Craven Cottage next term, he could provide a bit of value in the market.

Three options who Cooper would back himself to turn into effective Championship performers in the coming years, if the Reds are unable to sign Spence this summer.