3 dilemmas that Kieran McKenna will have ahead of next season at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town finished the season very strongly in League One and were able to produce consistently high performance levels under Kieran McKenna.

The former Manchester United first team coach replaced Paul Cook mid-season and almost galvanised the squad to break into the play-off places.

The Tractor Boys had one of the deepest squads in the division this season, and McKenna gave the vast majority of the senior ranks a chance to impress before going with a more settled side.

Here, we have taken a look at three dilemmas McKenna will have ahead of next season…

Transfer policy

There are some areas of the squad that need addressing with players’ contracts running down and others returning to their parent clubs.

However, McKenna will be keen not to rip up the group entirely, especially after it took so long for the squad to gel this season, having brought in 19 players in the 2021 summer window.

It is likely that McKenna will have the contacts to replace the loanees with more quality up and coming players for the level, but the ownership should not be standing still, with the gap remaining a significant one to overcome, to make themselves an automatic promotion pushing side next season.

Attacking contingent

James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Sone Aluko are out of contract this summer, while Macauley Bonne and Bersant Celina’s loan moves are coming to an end.

That only leaves Joe Pigott and Conor Chaplin in terms of players that have been at Portman Road since the start of the season, and the former has found it very difficult to earn regular game time.

The Tractor Boys have not been prolific in front of goal, even since their stark upturn in form, and replacing Celina will take some doing.

Expectations

With Ipswich Town in League One, the aim is always going to be promotion, but the club will not want to make the same mistake as last summer, and hike up expectations unnecessarily.

After all, they have finished 11th, 13 points off of the top six in the end, and McKenna would be well within his rights to deny top two being a realistic ambition, merely to keep the squad and supporter base grounded headed into next term.

It will be interesting to see how he plays it in the build-up to 2022/23.