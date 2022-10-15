3 dilemmas that John Eustace will have ahead of Birmingham City’s trip to Hull

John Eustace has made a promising start to life as Birmingham City manager and the Blues caught the eye with an impressive 3-0 win over Bristol City last time out.

The Blues travel to an out-of-form Hull City side on Sunday, potentially with the opportunity to climb into the top half with a win, dependent on Saturday’s fixtures.

Some late transfer window business has added a crucial layer of depth to the Birmingham squad, handing Eustace further scope to rotate or alter his tactical approach on a match-by-match basis.

Here, we have taken a look at three dilemmas that Eustace will have ahead of the trip to Hull…

How to use Tahith Chong

Chong is one of the most easy-on-the-eye players in the division and has played in a number of roles already for the Blues this season.

Typically partnering Krystian Bielik in central midfield, but against Bristol City he was the closest to Scott Hogan in the final third, while George Hall and Hannibal Mejbri occupied central midfield roles.

Due to Hull’s struggles of late, there will be a temptation to bring in Troy Deeney once again and field two specialist strikers against a leaky Tigers backline.

Which could, of course, lead to a decision on whether to drop Chong, or one of the midfielders to allow the Dutchman to drop back.

Juninho Bacuna

The Blues’ three goals last weekend all came from set pieces, with Dion Sanderson scoring one and Auston Trusty the other two, suggesting that Birmingham could have been more effective from open play.

Bacuna took up a place on the bench, despite being arguably the team’s best creative player and therefore whether to re-integrate him into the starting line-up will bare thinking about for Eustace upon arrival at the MKM Stadium.

Defensive midfield

Bielik is the go-to midfielder with defensive responsibilities for the Blues, however with Hull possessing a number of talented attacking midfielders, Eustace may want to start with a firmer base.

That could lead to a decision between George Hall, Jordan James and even Chong as for who will partner the Derby County loanee in midfield.

Hall may keep his place after the 3-0 win last week but could make way if there are alterations further up the pitch.