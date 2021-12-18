3 dilemmas that Darren Moore has at Sheffield Wednesday going into the January transfer window

Darren Moore has a lot to contemplate going into the January transfer window as Sheffield Wednesday look to bolster their squad to fuel their promotion push.

The Owls are unbeaten in their last 12 in League One but are still sitting outside of the top six as we approach the turn of the year.

Moore assembled a deep squad in the summer and it has been difficult to manage game time for some high profile players for the level within the squad.

Loan players have been key cogs in the Wednesday engine as was the case when Darren Moore was at Doncaster Rovers and that leads towards some tricky conversations in the January window.

Here, we have taken a look at three dilemmas that Moore has at Sheffield Wednesday going into the January transfer window…

Lewis Wing

Wing arrived on loan from Middlesbrough in the summer expected to be a dominant figure in League One.

It has not materialised as the 26-year-old would have hoped, with Wing being in and out of the team and with his contract up at The Riverside at the end of the season, a crossroads in his career is approaching.

An alternative destination which guarantees Wing more regular game time may be an attractive proposition.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Burnley have an option to recall Bailey Peacock-Farrell in January, however with the Clarets bringing in Wayne Hennessey as cover in the summer, Moore will be confident of maintaining the Northern Irishman’s services for the remainder of the campaign.

Luke Southwood has been producing some standout performances for Reading in the second tier in providing competition for Peacock-Farrell at international level.

How much that weighs on Peacock-Farrell’s mind applying his trade in League One remains to be seen.

Josh Windass

Josh Windass was one of Wednesday’s better players in the Championship last season and would have been responsible for keeping them in the second tier if it was not for the points deduction they suffered.

It is obvious to see why Windass will be an attractive commodity come the turn of the year but, with promotion hopes in mind, it is down to Moore to convince him to remain at Hillsborough for the rest of the season.