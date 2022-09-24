3 dilemmas Kieran McKenna will have ahead of Ipswich Town’s trip to Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich Town are top of League One, above Portsmouth on goal difference, heading into the weekend’s third tier action and they visit Plymouth Argyle on Sunday with the Pilgrims sat just two points behind.

The Tractor Boys have picked up where they left off last season and appear to be as safe a bet as any to kick on towards automatic promotion to the Championship.

Kieran McKenna has made Ipswich the toughest defence in the division to break down since arriving from the coaching staff at Manchester United, and that resolve will be tested vigorously by an Arygle side aiming to maintain their 100% record at Home Park this season.

Here, we have taken a look at three dilemmas McKenna will have ahead of the Tractor Boys’ trip to Plymouth…

Dominic Ball

Ipswich signed Ball on a free in the summer after his deal expired at Queens Park Rangers.

Samy Morsy and Lee Evans have built a good understanding in central areas over the last season or so, and with Ipswich typically only playing two central midfielders the 27-year-old has struggled to pick up the minutes that he would have liked in dropping to League One.

However, Ball laid a marker down in chipping in with a goal and an assist in midweek Papa John’s Trophy action, showing his manager that he could be a viable alternative to Morsy or Evans if needed against Plymouth.

Freddie Ladapo or Kayden Jackson

It has been a frustrating start to life in Suffolk for Freddie Ladapo, after the striker played a crucial role in Rotherham United sealing automatic promotion to the second tier last term.

Kayden Jackson opened the scoring at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and seems to have earned the trust of McKenna, but Ladapo’s goal in midweek against Arsenal U21s also gives McKenna something to think about.

Marcus Harness

Marcus Harness has been one of the most watchable attacking midfielders in League One for some years now, and the 26-year-old has come up with three goals in nine league games so far.

Tyreece John-Jules got the nod over the former Burton Albion man at Hillsborough last week, and the Arsenal loanee may be being preferred to Harness due to the strength opposition.

That may even increase in facing Plymouth, but Harness’ match-winner qualities may persuade McKenna to throw him in from the start.