3 dilemmas Gary Rowett might face at Millwall in January

The next six weeks could go some way to deciding how the second-half of the campaign pans out for Millwall.

Not only is the January transfer window round the corner, but Gary Rowett’s team face some of the Championship’s top sides in Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich before February begins.

However, the Lions do head into the festive period on the back of two positive results – with the victory over Bristol City followed up by a point against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

With all that in mind, we’ve had a look at THREE dilemmas that Rowett could face…

Kenneth Zohore situation

Whilst his parent-club West Brom will also be a part of this decision, the short-term future of the Danish striker would appear an extremely difficult decision for Rowett.

Zohore, whose loan expires in the middle of January, impressed in his three appearances prior to his muscle injury, and marked his full debut by sealing the win at Preston back in October.

However, following his two-month injury, it would be a massive risk for Rowett to pin his hopes on Zohore – with perhaps cutting his losses and looking elsewhere a more sensible decision.

Right-back

Millwall’s right-back situation is hardly ever talked about, but since the departure of Jason McCarthy back to Wycombe in January, Mahlon Romeo has been the club’s only senior recognised right-back.

Whilst James Brown is occasionally on the bench, he’s made just two appearances under Rowett, which would suggest the Lions boss doesn’t fully trust the 22-year-old.

Ryan Leonard filled in when Romeo was recently injured, but would recalling Danny McNamara from St Johnstone be a better choice?

McNamara is currently enjoying an impressive loan spell north of the border, and will no doubt still have aspirations of making it in the first-team at Millwall.

And with games coming thick and fast in this congested season, not to mention the FA Cup returns in January, now feels like an appropriate time to recall the 21-year-old defender.

Fitting in Connor Mahoney

Prior to his injury, Connor Mahoney was slowly starting to repay the seven-figure fee that Millwall paid for him last summer.

Following his man-of-the-match performance in the win over Luton, the former Blackburn man then provided the assist for Jake Cooper against Barnsley four days later and appeared to finally be showing his worth.

But since Mahoney’s injury, the likes of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Mason Bennett have found some form, whilst Jed Wallace remains one of the first names on the team sheet.

It’s an exciting prospect for Rowett to have so many attacking players at his disposal, but it’ll be interesting to see where Mahoney fits in once he returns.