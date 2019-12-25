3 Derby County wonderkids you feel could breakthrough in 2020

After reaching the play-off final under Frank Lampard last season, Derby County have made a bit of a slow start to their Championship campaign under Phillip Cocu.

Derby are currently 17th in the league table – nine points outside the top six – and are without a win in their last six matches. There’s still time for Cocu to turn things around, but he must do so quickly if the Rams are to get their season back on track.

One thing Cocu has shown throughout his relatively short time in charge of Derby is that he’s prepared to give young players – the likes of Morgan Whittaker and Jason Knight – a chance in the first team.

Derby have got some very talented youngsters on their books and with Cocu in charge, there will be quite a few young players who will fancy their chances of breaking through into the senior side in 2020.

With this in mind, here are THREE Derby wonderkids who could breakthrough in 2020…

Jahmal Hector-Ingram

Jahmal Hector-Ingram is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents at Derby and could have a very bright future ahead of him at Pride Park.

The highly-rated striker joined Derby in the summer after he was released by West Ham. The 21-year-old impressed hugely during his trail at the club where he scored five goals in six games and he has continued his fine scoring form in Premier League 2 this season.

The centre-forward won the Premier League 2 Player of the Month for October and if he continues his sparkling form, it seems as though it’s only a matter of time before he is given an opportunity in the first team.

Jordan Brown

Jordan Brown made 24 appearances for Derby’s Under-18s last season and played an extremely important role as they won the Under-18 Premier League title.

The versatile 18-year-old also featured five times for the Under-23s and impressed with his technical ability.

He can play anywhere across the backline and in midfield, but he has begun the current season as the first-choice left-back for the Under-23s. He will be hoping to keep rising through the ranks and could make his first-team breakthrough in 2020.

Connor Dixon

Connor Dixon scored five goals and provided two assists in 26 appearances for Derby’s Under-18s last season, helping them win the league title. He’s an energetic, industrious midfielder, but he also posses great technical ability.

Like Brown, he’s another young talent who has been able to make the transition to the Under-23s and he’s impressed with how quickly he’s been able to adapt.

He’s now one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Under-23s and he’ll be hoping to keep improving as the season progresses. If he can do that, it might not be too long before he gets a chance to prove himself in the first team.

