3 Derby County transfers in or out, that look likely this January

Derby County have made an underwhelming start to the Sky Bet Championship season under Phillip Cocu and are without a win in their last six matches.

The Rams reached the play-off final under Frank Lampard last season and would have been hoping to challenge for the top six again this term, but they’ve really struggled for consistency so far and are currently 17th in the league table.

There’s still time for Cocu to turn things around, but many feel as though the Dutchman will need to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window if the Rams are to get their season back on track.

In order for that to happen, it’s possible that some players will have to leave the club too.

With this in mind, here are THREE players who could either be on their way in or out on Pride Park in January…

In: Filip Benkovic

According to a report by The Telegraph, Derby are interested in signing Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic on loan in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old is currently out of favour at Leicester under Brendan Rodgers and hasn’t made a Premier League appearance for the club. After a successful loan spell at Celtic last season, the Croatia international could be open to another loan move.

After cutting ties with Richard Keogh and with Matt Clarke currently out injured, Derby could definitely do with some more quality and depth at centre-back, so this seems like a signing that could happen.

Out: Florian Jozefzoon

Florian Jozefzoon has really struggled to make an impact for Derby this season. The wideman has failed to score in ten Championship appearances for the Rams and has clearly failed to impress Cocu.

He hasn’t started a game for Derby since the beginning of October and has failed to make the matchday squad on several occasions this term – including nine of the last eleven league matches.

With Wayne Rooney set to join the club as a player in January, Jozefzoon is likely to be pushed even further down the pecking order, so it’s very possible that Derby could try and offload him when the transfer window opens.

In: Morgan Fox

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Derby are one of several Championship clubs thought to be interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday left-back Morgan Fox in January.

Fox has been an important player for Garry Monk’s side so far this season, but with his contract at Hillsborough due to expire at the end of the campaign, he’s started to attract interest from rival clubs.

Cocu has chopped and changed between Max Lowe and Scott Malone at left-back for Derby this season, which suggests that he isn’t completely satisfied with his options in that position, so perhaps this is a transfer that could happen.