3 Derby County transfers in or out that could happen next month

Derby County find themselves staring down the barrel of League One football for next season, after the Rams were hit with a 21-point deduction.

The continued uncertainty surrounding the club means that January is expected to be a big month at Pride Park.

Given the youthful talent coming through at Derby, it would be no surprise to see higher-level clubs, and teams with spending power in the Championship, to try their luck.

Here, we take a look at three potential Derby transfers, in or out, that could occur in the January transfer window…

Max Bird

West Ham are setting their sights on highly talented Derby midfielder Max Bird, with the 21-year-old impressing once again this season, as per a report from Hammers insider ExWHUemployee.

The young midfielder has proven to meet the technical and physical demands of the Championship in recent seasons, proving to be one of the better holding midfielders in the division.

Bird certainly has the talent to go on and star in the Premier League and it will be surprise to see other clubs join the chase in England’s top tier.

Lee Buchanan

The same report from Hammers insider ExWHUemployee has revealed that the Premier League outfit are also after left-back Lee Buchanan.

The 20-year-old has also been an integral member of the squad this season, establishing himself as a starter in Wayne Rooney’s squad, although he has been forced to miss the last four games through injury.

Buchanan was the subject of interest from East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest during the summer, but the Reds were unable to strike a deal for the talented full-back.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Rarmani Edmonds-Green is an exciting talent who Derby have emerged interested in, as per a report from The Sun.

The report states that Derby are set to face divisional competition for the 22-year-old with Barnsley, Cardiff City and Preston North End also named as sides who are monitoring his progression.

It remains to be seen if Huddersfield will part company with the exciting defender, with Edmonds-Green currently on a season-long loan with League One’s current table topper Rotherham United.