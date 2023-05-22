Derby County will be looking for a very productive summer transfer window in their quest to get back to the Championship at the second time of asking.

The Rams will feel as though they have a good chance of achieving that objective, with the uncertainty surrounding relegated trio Reading, Wigan Athletic, and Blackpool potentially putting them at risk of making a slow start to the transfer window.

As well as this, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, and one of Sheffield Wednesday or Barnsley will be promoted, taking a difficult three sides out of the equation for Paul Warne’s men.

They will be disappointed to have missed out on promotion this term but considering the situation they were in 12 months ago, they will just be glad to be in existence.

With a solid third-tier campaign under their belts, that should help them to attract some decent players over the summer, and with the likes of James Chester, Curtis Davies, and Richard Stearman departing the club on the expiration of their contracts this summer, they will need a few additions through the door.

They will also need to replace their loanees but there will also surely be a few players that will want to push for an exit. We have picked out a few Derby players who potentially fit into the latter category.

Jason Knight

Knight has remained loyal to the Rams’ cause and would have been desperate to have guided them back to the second tier.

His contract option has been triggered and with that, Derby can keep him for the 2023/24 campaign if they wish to.

However, the Irishman has to think of himself now because he will need to be playing at a high level to give himself the best chance of fulfilling his potential.

Previously linked with the likes of Burnley and Leeds United, those previous rumours may give him the confidence to ask for a move away from Pride Park.

Krystian Bielik

Spending the 2022/23 season on loan at Birmingham City, the midfielder may not want to returnt to the East Midlands, not just because the Rams are in the third tier but also because he has bad memories there.

Suffering from numerous injury setbacks since his arrival, he will surely be desperate to start a new chapter elsewhere and it would be difficult to see Warne’s side standing in his way.

He wasn’t at the club this season anyway, so he probably won’t be a big miss. And the money they do make from his sale could be utilised to fund some top-quality signings.

It would be an ideal outcome for all parties if the Poland international moved on.

Jake Rooney

Although the 19-year-old has been involved for the first team this season, the defender has made just nine league appearances and this is why he may benefit from developing elsewhere.

The fact Derby are still in the Papa John’s Trophy should allow him to make more appearances and the departures of Chester, Davies, and Stearman could be a boost for him.

But Warne may decide to add a few signings to the centre-back department and that would push the teenager down in the pecking order.

If he pushes for a loan exit, he may be able to thrive elsewhere before potentially becoming a key part of the Rams’ first team.

With this in mind, a temporary move may work out well for both the player and his current side. Whether the club would be willing to sanction a switch remains to be seen though.