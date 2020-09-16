3 Derby County players we can see leaving Pride Park by Friday October 16th

Derby County are finally starting to address the lack of attacking options in their squad, with Phillip Cocu’s side completing the signing of Kamil Jozwiak on Wednesday.

The winger arrives from Polish side Lech Poznan after plenty of speculation linking him with a move to Pride Park, and the 22-year-old is undoubtedly a much-needed signing.

Tom Lawrence’s injury has left Morgan Whittaker and Jason Knight as the club’s first-choice wingers, and with Jordon Ibe also set to arrive, things are looking up for the Rams.

Quiz: 6 of these Derby County facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Le Coq Sportif have never been Derby's kit manufacturer True False

The recent departures of Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe to Sheffield United have definitely given Derby the financial capacity to go out and land Jozwiak, as well as bring in Nathan Byrne from Wigan Athletic.

Even more departures may take place between now and the end of the transfer window, as Cocu looks to shift the fringe players, free up wages and continue to strengthen his squad.

Here, we take a look at three players who we can see leaving Pride Park before the 16th of October…

Florian Jozefzoon

Jozwiak’s arrival immediately pushes Jozefzoon further down the pecking order.

The Dutchman has featured only four times in 2020, making only 14 appearances over the course of 2019/20.

The 29-year-old’s performances under Phillip Cocu have been poor and he has flattered to deceive in truth, and it’s likely that he will leave before the end of the transfer window.

Kelle Roos

At the age of 28, Roos will surely be looking for a new challenge after falling out of favour once again under Cocu.

The arrival of David Marshall from Wigan has led to the Scot becoming first-choice goalkeeper under Cocu, and he started in the first game of their Championship campaign at the weekend.

Roos needs to be playing regularly, and with Henrich Ravas waiting in the wings to be used as back-up, an exit could be likely this summer.

Morgan Whittaker

Whittaker has featured in each of Derby’s opening three games of the 2020/21 campaign, but after the arrival of Jozwiak, could a loan move away be a good move for him?

The young winger has shown glimpses of his quality, but ultimately, he hasn’t been able to make a proper impact whenever he’s played.

A move to a League One side, like Jayden Mitchell-Lawson, could be beneficial for him.