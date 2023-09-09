Highlights Derby County managed to retain goalkeeper Scott Loach despite having three senior goalkeepers in the third tier and could have offloaded him to reduce their wage bill.

Eiran Cashin, a talented defender, attracted interest from Brighton and Hove Albion, with at least four rejected bids, but Derby County held firm in retaining him.

Max Bird, a highly regarded central midfielder, was the subject of interest from Hull City, but a deal couldn't be reached. However, there's a risk of losing him for free next summer when his contract expires.

Derby County lost a couple of talented players during the summer transfer window and that isn't a shock following their failure to secure promotion from League One at the first time of asking.

Krystian Bielik secured a permanent switch to Birmingham City following his loan spell at St Andrew's and Bristol City were given the license to recruit Jason Knight, with the money they received for Alex Scott allowing them to pay fees for some players.

Last season's talisman David McGoldrick will also be a big miss. He was a regular goalscorer in the third tier, but has opted to drop down to League Two and join Notts County, where he has already managed to get himself on the scoresheet.

The Irishman will be a particularly big miss - and others also departed including experienced defenders James Chester and Richard Stearman.

Thankfully for them, they have been able to bring in quite a few players and made full use of the free-agent market, managing to lure the likes of Callum Elder, Curtis Nelson and Sonny Bradley to Pride Park following the end of their time in the Championship.

And they were lucky to hold on to some of their current first-teamers. With this, we take a look at three players we are surprised didn't leave the East Midlands outfit last month.

Scott Loach

Loach is a surprising pick because the Rams weren't "lucky to hold on to him".

But it was a surprise that the Rams didn't try and come to an agreement to terminate his contract - because Josh Vickers came in and it's questionable whether they need three senior goalkeepers in the third tier.

To reduce their wage bill, they could have offloaded Loach and promoted one of their younger stoppers, but it looks as though Loach will see out his contract at Pride Park and potentially support some of the club's younger stoppers during that time.

Eiran Cashin

Cashin attracted major interest from Brighton and Hove Albion during the latter stages of the summer and that isn't a surprise considering how talented the player is.

The Seagulls have brought in quite a few young players in recent times in the hope of developing them and potentially selling them on for a huge profit in the future, so it wasn't a shock when their interest in the Derby man emerged.

In fact, they had at least four bids rejected for the defender and considering the amount Brighton generated in player sales in the summer, it's a surprise they were unable to get a deal over the line.

Derby held firm though - and you have to say fair play to their board for retaining him.

Max Bird

Bird also attracted interest, with Liam Rosenior previously keen to seal a reunion with the central midfielder at Hull City.

Considering his ability and potential, Bird looked destined to join Knight in sealing a departure from Pride Park, but the Tigers failed to get a deal over the line for him in the end.

His injury probably helped the Rams to retain him - but they could lose him for free next summer with his contract expiring in 2024 and that would be extremely painful for Warne's side.