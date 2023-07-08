The 2022/23 campaign ultimately ended in disappointment for Derby County.

With Paul Warne coming in for the departing Liam Rosenior after the season began, it must be said that preparation for a promotion bid was far from ideal.

Nevertheless, the Rams put up a very strong challenge for a place in the top six come the end of the season, and in all honesty, may be kicking themselves for having missed out on a play-off position.

That's because, in the end, Paul Warne's side finished 7th, just one point behind sixth-placed Peterborough United, despite a mediocre finish to the campaign that saw them win neither of their final matches.

A final day defeat away at Sheffield Wednesday sealed the club's fate. Another year in League One beckons.

That might not be all bad though, with football in the third tier potentially offering the chance for the three players we've identified below to really impress next season.

Curtis Nelson

With the club and Curtis Davies parting ways this summer, there was a big void to fill in central defence.

Although Davies was not a regular under Warne last season, the 38-year-old still featured 22 times and one assumes played a big role behind the scenes in terms of leadership given his vast experience.

With Davies departing, the club did very well to snap up Curtis Nelson this summer, and he could prove to be one to watch as Davies' long-term replacement..

At 30-years-old, Nelson himself is not young, but he is far fresher than Davies, and he too brings a wealth of experience having featured heavily across the EFL.

Having played Championship football regularly in recent seasons, Nelson could really thrive in League One.

James Collins

Another player to watch at Derby County this season could potentially be forward James Collins.

This is once again partly due to the fact that the club lost another key player at the end of last season - David McGoldrick.

McGoldrick, who has now signed for League Two Notts County, netted 25 goals for the Rams in all competitions last season, as well as registering seven assists.

Collins, meanwhile, netted just 11 times, but with the former Republic of Ireland international now being the main man, it could be the case that his tally is set to increase quite significantly.

Collins hit 19 and 25 league goals respectively for Luton Town in League One in 2017/18 and 2018/19 so he certainly has the pedigree in this division to do so.

Certainly one to watch heading into 2022/23.

Callum Elder

Last but certainly not least, another Derby player that is definitely going to be one to watch this season is Callum Elder.

Elder arrives at Pride Park this summer to, one would imagine, take over the left-back/left-wing-back mantle from Craig Forsyth.

As much of a brilliant servant to the club Forsyth has been, with over 300 Derby appearances to his name, at 34, he played 41 times in the league last season and only registered two assists.

Elder is younger at 28, and should offer much more of an attacking threat down the left.

The Australian did decent enough, registering three assists in 29 Championship matches last season, but the Rams will be looking a this 2020/21 campaign in League One wth Hull as his potential, when he assisted 10 times as the club won promotion.

How Derby would love him to repeat those sort of numbers this year.