3 Derby County flaws that will need addressing by Cocu this summer

With Derby having improved of late, Phillip Cocu will very much be keen on moving his side up the Championship table.

The Dutch tactician was hauled in over the summer to replace Chelsea bound Frank Lampard, who had guided the Rams to a play-off final place last season.

After arriving late into the summer transfer window, Cocu was had many issues to resolve at the club over his first few months – having seen the likes of Mason Mount and Harry Wilson both return to their parent clubs following successful loan spells.

Consistency and performances on the pitch varied seeing over the first six months of the season, seeing the Rams fail to move themselves out of the bottom half of the table.

Since the turn of the year though, Derby have improved and are now competing in games, pushing themselves up the Championship table and closer to the play-off positions.

The added arrival of Wayne Rooney in the January transfer window has provided Cocu with some experience to lean on, whilst players such as Tom Lawrence and Duane Holmes have improved.

Looking to push his side up the table, Cocu may also be thinking about what he can do to improve his squad over the summer, and we have taken a look at THREE flaws which the former PSV Eindhoven manager must address come June.

Goalscoring consistency

It is fair to say that Martyn Waghorn has been in good form this term, but the likes of Chris Martin and Jack Marriott have struggled to chip with goals, despite their previous career statistics.

Cocu has often toyed with his frontman during games, having been forced to play Waghorn in a deeper role due to the recent injury to Holmes.

In doing so, Cocu has failed to find a tried and trusted goalscorer – and it will surely be at the forefront of his transfer plans to bring in a new option.

Uncertainty over who plays in goal

After seeing Kelle Roos perform well for the club under Lampard last term, Cocu opted the start him over the first few months of the season – but the Dutchman failed to impress his compatriot and was replaced by Ben Hamer.

Hamer has been better, but Cocu may opt to bring in his own type of keeper for next season. Defensively, Derby have improved but the number one jersey does seem to be the one area that remains uncertain.

32-year-old Hamer will return to Huddersfield this summer, making Cocu’s need to bring in a new stopper – a priority.

Lack of experience and options on the bench

Looking at Cocu’s squad overall, the Dutchman has very little options and his bench has been occupied by some of the club’s academy players this term.

Whilst the likes of Louie Sibley and Morgan Whittaker have impressed, Cocu may opt to bring in a couple of new faces to help out and provide more cover.

Cocu’s desire and passion to bring in young players is much applauded, but if Derby are to push for a play-off or promotion place next term – they will need to bolster their squad.