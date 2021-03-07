3 Derby County facts that you may have never known about

Derby County are in a new era now under Wayne Rooney, who will be looking to get them back to the Premier League in his full season in 2021/22.

It’s a league that the Rams have not seen since 2008 following their somewhat embarrassing campaign where they obtained a record-low 11 points to be relegated back to the Championship.

That record is known by many – but did you know about these other Rams tidbits? Let’s delve into three that you may not be aware of.

First club to score in the Premier League in the 21st century

The new millennium in 2000 was a historic occasion, and Derby hold a bit of a record in the sense that they were the first club to bag in the Premier League in the 21st century.

There were seven 3pm kick offs on January 3, 2000, and it took just 108 seconds for the Rams to open the scoring against Wimbledon.

The player in question was Branko Strupar, who scored 16 league goals in 41 outings for Derby during his time at the Rams but was more often than not injured – he did however become a record holder when he netted against the Dons in what is a very good quiz question.

Joint-biggest FA Cup final losers

Remember when Manchester City destroyed Watford in the FA Cup final in 2019? That unsurprisingly was the worst losing scoreline of any final.

Watford aren’t on their own though, as the Rams also lost out by a 6-0 scoreline all the way back in 1903 against Bury at the Crystal Palace Stadium (not to be confused with Selhurst Park).

Derby had beaten the likes of Millwall Athletic, Stoke, Blackburn and Small Heath (who later went on to be Birmingham City) to get to the final, but they were comprehensively stuffed by Bury, who secured their second FA Cup.

Derby once battered Real Madrid

Rams fans of a certain age will remember this, but the younger supporters will probably be surprised to know that the Spanish giants were given a real tonking by their side in 1975.

It was a Second Round European Cup encounter between the two teams at the old Baseball Ground, and Derby were 4-1 victors against Madrid.

Colin George netted a hat-trick for the Rams but they couldn’t make their three-goal advantage count as the second leg saw Madrid reverse the thrashing by winning 5-1, sending them into the quarter finals.