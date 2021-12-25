3 defensive upgrades QPR should target in January

Queens Park Rangers have been one of the most exciting teams to follow in the Championship this season with Mark Warburton’s attacking brand of football.

The West Londoners have brushed teams aside at times with their wealth of attacking talent, however what will assure them of a place in the top six this term and a shot at winning promotion to the Premier League is shoring up their defensive contingent. Rob Dickie could be set to attract some interest in January after his strong performances this season, but even with him in the side Rangers can only boast the 11th best backline in the second tier.

The fine margins can go on to count for so much in the Championship and therefore bringing in a couple of defensive reinforcements in January could see QPR turn draws into wins in the second half of the season.

Here, we have taken a look at three defensive upgrades QPR should target in January…

Steve Cook

According to Football Insider, commanding centre back Steve Cook is a player of interest to QPR next month. Jimmy Dunne and Jordy De Wijs currently battle it out for the third spot in the back three to play in between Dickie and Yoann Barbet. Cook, and the experience he would bring, is definitely an upgrade on the pair of them.

At 30 years old, there could also still be some room for improvement with Cook and QPR would gain a player who knows what it takes to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Francisco Sierralta

A left field shout, Francisco Sierralta is nursing a minor hamstring injury at present but made an excellent impact for Watford in the Championship last season. The 24-year-old has won ten caps for Chile and was part of one of the best backlines in Championship history at Vicarage Road. Sierralta has struggled for consistent game time with the Hornets this term and could be available for a loan switch come the turn of the year.

Winston Reid

Reid is currently a free agent after his release from West Ham United in the summer. The no nonsense centre back has 167 Premier League appearances to his name and spent the second half of last season with eventual Championship play-off final winners Brentford. Staying in London could be an attractive proposition for Reid who has the potential to slot in expertly at the heart of the Rangers defence.

