3 defensive upgrades Blackburn Rovers should consider this summer

Blackburn Rovers are heading into an important summer transfer window in looking to build on their impressive eighth placed finish in the Championship.

Rovers are still yet to appoint a replacement for Tony Mowbray after the long-serving manager departed at the end of his contract this summer.

That may well be complicating the renewal of player contracts and the identification of transfer targets as we edge towards pre-season.

The playing staff deserve a lot of credit for improving significantly, despite selling Adam Armstrong last summer, in 2021/22 and a large portion of the squad hit new heights in their performance levels.

With Darragh Lenihan looking likely to leave the club, as per Lancashire Telegraph, here, we have taken a look at three defensive upgrades Blackburn should consider…

Daniel Ballard

Ballard has gained a lot of admirers in loan spells with Blackpool and Millwall in the last two seasons.

The Arsenal youngster has also picked up valuable experience in that time with the Northern Ireland national team.

With William Saliba returning and other players in his way, there does not seem to be a pathway to the first team in North London, therefore the 22-year-old could be made available for transfer this summer.

A significant transfer fee would need to be invested, but looking to the long term, Ballard would be a statement of intent.

Ben Davies

Ben Davies has been made available for transfer by Liverpool according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old fell out of favour, in a loan spell at Sheffield United this term, under Paul Heckingbottom, and there could be an opportunity for Blackburn to force their way into contention ahead of some second tier rivals.

Davies would be a smart addition, maybe on loan, if the new manager wants to persist with a three at the back formation next term.

Michael Hector

Michael Hector is a free agent after his release from Fulham.

The former Chelsea man has hardly played in the last two seasons, and therefore may take some time to get up to speed, but played a key role in the Cottagers winning promotion from the Championship, via the play-offs, in 2019/20.

The Jamaica international should arguably be on the radar of the majority of second tier clubs this summer and certainly represents value in the market.