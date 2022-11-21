3 defensive signings Mark Fotheringham could be eyeing up as Huddersfield Town manager

It’s been a frustrating start to life as Huddersfield Town manager for Mark Fotheringham, as the Terriers sit bottom of the Championship.

The 38-year-old was announced as Huddersfield’s new manager at the end of September after Danny Schofield was dismissed after a poor start to the 2022/23 season.

Fotheringham has overseen 11 games in charge of the Terriers, winning just three of them. In his short time at St. John Smith’s Stadium, there has been a slight improvement in performances, but not enough to see his side get out of the relegation zone or move off the foot of the table.

The January transfer window is just over a month away, and Fotheringham will be using this World Cup break as an opportunity to assess where he needs to improve his side and players, he thinks could bring quality to his team.

The Terriers have a pretty decent defensive record despite sitting bottom of the Championship, but to get out of the position they find themselves in, Fotheringham knows his side will need to improve on their clean sheets.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three defensive signings that Mark Fotheringham and Huddersfield Town could consider making in the January transfer window.

Teden Mengi

The Manchester United defender had a summer hampered with injuries and, therefore, saw any potential loan move scuppered.

The 20-year-old, who is United’s under-23 captain, has recently returned to full fitness and has featured three times in Premier League 2.

The centre-back is no stranger to football in the Championship, as he spent the second half of the 20/21 season on loan at Derby County before, a year later, joining Birmingham on loan for the remainder of that campaign.

Across his two loan spells, Mengi has made 18 appearances in the Championship, and despite him not playing regularly for United’s under-23s, he is still a decent centre-back and worth bringing in, especially for a side struggling.

There is a difference between academy football and the Championship, but Mengi has a growing reputation at United, and considering how vulnerable Huddersfield have been at the back in recent weeks and months, this may be an option that Fotheringham could look to consider.

Ryan Bennett

The 32-year-old defender is currently a free agent after seeing his contract at Swansea City terminated in the summer.

The centre-back has appeared over 100 times for Peterborough United, Grimsby Town, and Norwich City in his long football career. Bennett, despite being near the end of his career, can still contribute significantly to any championship team, particularly one struggling at the bottom of the table.

The defender has made the vast majority of his appearances in his career in the Championship, with 168 coming in England’s second tier.

Bennett is a free agent, which means he can sign with any team at any time and not have to wait until January. But signing someone like Bennett to a short-term deal until the end of the season could be a sensible move by Fotheringham.

Michael Hector

Hector, like Bennett, is a free agent who has been unable to find a new club since leaving Fulham in the summer.

The most recent update on Hector was that the defender was training with Championship side Luton Town, who were interested in the 30-year-old. However, Nathan Jones has since left Luton and Rob Edwards has arrived, so it is unclear whether the move will still take place.

Hector is well aware of the Championship, having made 177 appearances in the competition and playing a key role in Fulham’s promotion campaign. The 30-year-old would bring experience, quality on the ball, and physicality in both boxes.

Again, he can be signed at any time, but with Luton’s previous interest, Hector may have several potential suitors in the next few weeks.