3 defensive options QPR should consider after Nottingham Forest win Steve Cook race

Nottingham Forest have landed the signing of Steve Cook yesterday afternoon, with the former Bournemouth defender attracting a fair amount of interest over the last month or so.

According to Football Insider, the R’s were battling away with Watford for the central defender’s services, before Forest were able to agree a deal.

Given QPR’s continued commitment to operating with three centre-backs, and the ongoing uncertainty about Rob Dickie’s future, it does appear that a centre-back could be quite high on the priority list at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this month.

Here, we take a look at three central defensive options the R’s could consider as the window progresses…

Harry Darling

Harry Darling operates in a very similar fashion to Dickie and would certainly be a strong replacement if the 25-year-old was to depart this January.

Being an integral member of the squad at MK Dons this season, Darling has 21 League One appearances to his name, with all but one coming from the very start.

Possessing composure and the ability to play out from the back, the 22-year-old is a technically gifted centre-back who has complete faith in his skillset.

Darling is also a real physical presence who would have no problem adapting to Championship level football.

Kal Naismith

Luton Town defender Kal Naismith is enjoying an excellent season in the heart of the Hatters’ defence, and could be a real shrewd addition.

The left-footed centre-back oozes quality when in possession and has the ability to start attacks with his marauding runs forward from defensive positions.

Given that the Hatters might still consider themselves as play-off contenders, and the importance he has on the team at present, it would be a talk that Luton would be reluctant to enter.

However, he is a player who could bolster their chances of promotion, and has the ability to adapt to England’s top-flight, should promotion be secured.

Alife Mawson

Alfie Mawson has more than enough quality to be operating as a player in the fringes at Championship level.

The 27-year-old will be hitting his peak years over the next few years and should be at least competing for a starting spot.

However, he finds himself low down in the pecking order at Fulham, and given Marco Silva’s inclination to operate with a solid back four, it is unlikely that he will get much more of a chance.

Mawson is another player who can bring the ball out from the back and can be trusted in possession, whilst he is also more than capable of dominating the physical battles.