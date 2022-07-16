3 defensive additions Luton Town consider as Nathan Jones targets one more back-line addition

Seemingly completing the large chunk of their summer business early on in the window, Nathan Jones may still have a couple of situations at Luton Town to sort out before the new campaign starts in two weeks.

Prior to adding Carlton Morris, Luke Freeman and Louie Watson to the squad at the end of last month, Jones told Luton Today that he wanted to add a forward, two midfielders and a defender to the squad before the start of the new campaign.

With only a defender now missing from that original priority list, here, we take a look at three defensive additions that Jones should consider…

Yoann Barbet

If looking for a defender who could provide a similar sort of service to Kal Naismith, then Yoann Barbet is an excellent potential consideration.

Leaving QPR at the end of last season, the left-footed centre-back possesses plenty of ability and composure whilst in possession and meets the defensive requirements of operating as a left-sided centre-back, or as the most central of a back three.

It was somewhat of a surprise when it was confirmed that Barbet would be leaving the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with the experienced defender someone who could thrive at Kenilworth Road.

Antonios Papadopoulos

If seeking a more youthful option, then Antonios Papadopoulos is someone that the Hatters may strengthen their interest in.

The Hatters were credited with an interest in the Borussia Dortmund defender back near the start of the window, as per a report from German publication Bild.

However, a figure of £1.5 million was attached to the report, and when considering the business the Hatters have already done, it is unknown if they would be able to afford a deal in that region.

Kell Watts

Given the fact that Newcastle’s scope when it comes to recruitment has widened following their recent takeover, an academy prospect like Kell Watts could see his chances of breaking through at first-team weaken.

Perhaps the Hatters could look to benefit from his situation and enquire about a loan-to-buy option.

A progressive, left-footed centre-back, there would be scope for Watts to come in and fill the void that has been left by Naismith.