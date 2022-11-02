3 defenders Huddersfield Town could turn towards following Yuta Nakayama injury

Huddersfield Town were delivered an unneeded blow in their 2-0 defeat against Sunderland on Wednesday night when Yuta Nakayama was stretchered off with an injury.

The match-winner at the weekend against Millwall had to depart against the Black Cats before half-time following a collision with an opposition player, which surely puts his participation at the upcoming FIFA World Cup for Japan – who he has amassed 17 caps for – in doubt.

The 25-year-old was replaced by natural midfielder Brahima Diarra, and with both Luke Mbete and Will Boyle left on the bench it suggests that defensive reinforcements are going to be needed if Nakayama is out for a considerable period of time – even with a month-long break coming up their options are still short.

Let’s take a look at three centre-backs that Mark Fotheringham could try and sign to bolster his ranks in the near future.

Michael Hector

A Championship stalwart for a number of different clubs, Hector has barely played in the last couple of years with Fulham before his summer release.

The Jamaica international has been keeping fit with various clubs, including Luton Town and former side Reading, which indicates that he could be ready for a return to action.

And with Fotheringham clearly not trusting the majority of the fit defenders he has available, Hector could be a perfect player to acquire on a short-term deal.

Ryan Bennett

Another player with plenty of Championship experience is Bennett, whose time at Swansea ended before the summer transfer window closed.

His contract was paid up in South Wales after 46 league appearances, and whilst he didn’t suit Russell Martin’s playing out from the back style, what Huddersfield need is someone solid and dependable.

He could be a short-term option for the Terriers until January when they could perhaps re-assess their options and their level of injuries.

Sol Bamba

Another player who knows the second tier of English football like the back of his hand is Bamba, who despite being 37 years of age made 24 Championship appearances for Middlesbrough last season.

Bamba made a recovery from cancer in 2021 to become a Championship player once again, and whilst he has coaching ambitions once his playing days are over, he may be ready for one last dance in West Yorkshire – an area he knows well from his time at Leeds United between 2015 and 2016.