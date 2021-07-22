3 David McGoldrick alternatives that West Brom should be considering as new season creeps closer

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick has been linked with a switch to West Bromwich Albion, per Football Insider.

The Republic of Ireland international, now aged 33, scored eight times in the Premier League last season as the Blades suffered relegation – just like the Baggies did.

McGoldrick was a regular scorer for United in his debut season in the Championship for them in 2018-19, scoring 15 times and it’s thought that Valerien Ismael wants a proven Championship goalscorer to battle with Karlan Grant for a starting spot.

Local Midlands reports though have played down West Brom’s interest in the veteran forward though, so let’s look at three alternatives the Baggies could look at to bolster their forward line.

Jordan Hugill

With West Brom seemingly wanting a proven Championship goalscorer, there may not be many better on the market right now than Hugill.

A late starter to the professional game, Hugill made his name at Preston North End before a move to West Ham didn’t really work out – during that time though he had a loan spell at QPR which generated 13 Championship goals.

Hugill moved on from the Hammers permanently last summer to Norwich City but found himself playing second fiddle to Teemu Pukki, and he’s already been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this summer.

If Hugill’s available and Ismael wants a powerful striker then there won’t be many better than Hugill around who have a proven track record in the Championship.

Cauley Woodrow

Ismael has already returned to his former stomping ground at Oakwell for one Barnsley player, so what’s stopping him from trying to add Woodrow to Alex Mowatt’s arrival?

The 26-year-old has been a prolific addition to the Tykes side since signing, initially on loan in 2018 before making the move from Fulham a permanent one, and in every season he’s hit double figures in terms of goals.

Woodrow scored 15 times in all competitions last season in Barnsley’s run to the play-offs and surrounded by a better quality of player – many who have played in the Premier League – imagine how many more goals he could add on to that at The Hawthorns.

Liam Delap

Even though West Brom apparently want proven Championship quality, a loan deal for Delap may be too good an opportunity to pass up should they get given the chance to sign him.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Baggies are one of six second tier teams interested in the 18-year-old for next season after he showed scintillating form for Manchester City’s under-23 side in 2020-21, scoring 24 times in 20 outings.

A loan move into the Championship seems to be the next step in Delap’s development and he could thrive in an attacking system like Ismael’s – although it would be a lot more direct than what he’s used to playing like in City’s development squad.