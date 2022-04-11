3 David Artell replacements Crewe Alexandra should consider

Crewe Alexandra confirmed this evening that David Artell had left the club following their relegation to League Two.

It has been a dismal season for the Railwaymen, who have won just six games out of 42, with a defeat to fellow strugglers Doncaster Rovers over the weekend sealing their fate.

An emotional Artell took responsibility for the poor campaign when speaking after the latest loss, and the club announced that he has now departed as they begin the search for his successor.

Whilst many fans will have sympathy for the former player as they feel the problems run deeper right now, the decision was understandable and a lot of the support are hoping for an external appointment as they look to bounce back next season.

With that in mind, we look at THREE replacements they should consider…

David Wright

The former player is part of the coaching team at MK Dons, who are flying high in League One and playing an attractive brand of football.

That connection to the club means Wright knows exactly what the supporters want and his history in youth football suggests he will be capable of bringing through players from the academy, which is another important factor for Crewe.

It would be brave in the sense it’s his first managerial job, but it could be a risk that pays off.

Does Gresty Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Bescot Stadium Higher Lower

Pete Wild

The former Oldham chief has done a fine job in the National League with Halifax, with his side firmly in the hunt for promotion despite having a budget that is significantly less than some of their rivals.

That is inevitably going to put Wild on the radar of league clubs and you would expect him to return to the EFL at some point in the near future if Halifax don’t go up.

He is another that will have the hunger and desire to prove himself, which is what Crewe will look for.

Jonathan Woodgate

Finally, this may seem a surprising call as Woodgate’s last two jobs have come in the Championship, but he made it clear earlier this year that he would’ve been keen on the Bradford job.

So, that means he may not be totally against moving to Crewe, and it could be the ideal place for him to show what he is about as a manager and he will be working at a club that has shown they give people time in the past.